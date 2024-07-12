The worm wrangler

Dr Tiisetso Elizabeth Lephoto, a research leader in the Nematology and Bioprocess Laboratory at Wits.

Dr Tiisetso Lephoto enlists nature’s microscopic warriors for sustainable pest control

In the fight against agricultural pests, Dr Tiisetso Elizabeth Lephoto is enlisting an army of microscopic allies. As a research leader in the Nematology and Bioprocess Laboratory at the University of the Witwatersrand, she harnesses the power of entomopathogenic nematodes — tiny worms with a lethal talent for dispatching insect pests. Her work is at the forefront of a global shift towards sustainable, environmentally friendly pest control methods, which promise to reshape agricultural practices across South Africa (SA) and beyond.

By applying cutting-edge techniques, like whole genome sequencing and transcriptome analysis, Lephoto is unlocking the genetic secrets behind these nematodes’ remarkable abilities. These “super worms” work symbiotically with pathogenic bacteria, creating a formidable duo capable of eliminating a broad range of agricultural pests within 24 to 48 hours of invasion — a potent alternative to harmful chemical pesticides.

Born and raised in Soweto, Lephoto’s parents supported her when, at just five years old, she expressed a desire to grow her own fruit and vegetables. “I watched my crops grow with great excitement, but soon experienced a problem with pests,” she recalls. “I became determined to be a scientist, for the sake of my garden, my community and the world.”

At just 26, Lephoto became the youngest and first black female to earn a PhD in Nematology in SA. Now, as a lecturer and research leader, she is paying it forward. “To date, I have successfully supervised 33 postgraduate students,” she says, highlighting her commitment to fostering the next generation of scientists.

This commitment is also evident in her work as the founder and CEO of Nematech Biosciences, where she mentors and supports unemployed science graduates, partnering with the Department of Science and Innovation to expose them to opportunities in science and related fields.

Her research has gained international recognition, leading to collaborations and presentations in countries such as Australia, the US, Dubai and the UK. Next, Lephoto hopes to unravel the functional genomics of the nematode-bacterial symbiotic partnership in insect predation. “I am on the brink of a significant contribution to advancing our knowledge of entomopathogenic nematodes and their application in South African farms.”

Lephoto hopes her win in the TW Kambule-NSTF Award for the Emerging Researchers category encourages aspiring young scientists to persevere and reach their dreams: “There may be people who tell you that you are too ambitious, you’re not capable and you won’t make it. Believe in the power of your potential and remember why you started. Ignore the noise and focus on what matters — yourself, and your contribution to science.”