HONOR Technologies Africa donates R300 000 worth of devices to Technology Youth Development Agency 

It’s all part of the growing popularity of its Code with HONOR programme

Building on the success of its “Code with HONOR” programme in KwaZulu-Natal townships and rural areas which began earlier this year, HONOR Technologies Africa recently donated R300 000 worth of devices to the Technology Youth Development Agency (TYDA). TYDA works with schools in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to enhance young people’s digital skills.

Stakeholders who attended the ceremony included TYDA Founding Director Ally Tumelo Mphahlele, City of Tshwane Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana and representatives from the Department of Basic Education and Department of Arts and Culture.

HONOR’s CEO Fred Zhou commented on the transformative power of technology: “Our partnerships with stakeholders and NPO’s dedicated to enhancing access to digital skills and resources are integral to our mission to create an intelligent world for everyone. We want to reach as many children as possible, providing them with skills and knowledge.”

Slindokuhle Mbuyisa, HONOR’s Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager, further elaborated on this vision: “Townships and rural areas are the ultimate ‘greener pastures’, but it takes vision to unlock their potential. Youth from these places also have untapped potential. HONOR’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) philosophy commits us to inclusive and sustainable development. This philosophy permeates the design of our products and initiatives.

“Whether you’re a designer, a coder, or just starting out, HONOR devices and initiatives are canvases where anyone can paint their own opportunities in the colours of sustainability and inclusivity.”

The Code with HONOR programme has gained significant traction, providing digital literacy and coding skills to young people in townships and rural areas. By equipping youth with the necessary tools and training, HONOR Technologies aims to bridge the digital divide and foster a new generation of tech-savvy leaders.



In the upcoming months the brand will make further donations across provinces in South Africa.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices.

About the Technology Youth Development Agency (TYDA)

TYDA works with stakeholders like businesses and schools to enhance young people’s digital skills, providing them with the tools and training necessary to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.