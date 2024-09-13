It’s official! Vodacom Business is SA’s most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider 

Despite fierce competition and industry consolidation that saw the exit of several competitors, it has accelerated its growth

Vodacom Business has emerged as South Africa’s most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider, according to the MyBroadband 2024 Tech Survey. This is a notable accomplishment given the intense competition in the market.

Vodacom Business has made significant inroads in the enterprise space in the 16 years of its existence. Since its launch in February 2008, Vodacom Business has established itself as a digital transformation partner, catering to large enterprises, non-profit organisations, small to medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and public sector entities, to name a few.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the country’s most trusted enterprise telco provider, affirming our commitment to excellence. We are passionate about creating digital solutions and capabilities that enable our enterprise customers to thrive. We call upon private and public businesses of all sizes to partner with us to digitally transform their business and co-create solutions to address both the opportunities and challenges they face,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business.

At its launch, Vodacom Business entered a highly competitive field, taking on established first-tier brands. Within a few years of existence, Vodacom Business has differentiated itself and expanded its product range to offer a comprehensive and robust suite of services, including Internet of Things (IoT), cloud hosting, applications and security, data solutions, connectivity, which includes mobile and fixed services, IT and telecommunications services tailored to businesses of all sizes.

Despite fierce competition and industry consolidation that saw the exit of several competitors, Vodacom Business accelerated its growth.

Vodacom Business’s ongoing success and commitment to innovation has earned it the title of South Africa’s most trusted and preferred enterprise telecommunications provider. Its achievements underscore its vital role in the telecommunications landscape and its deep-rooted presence in South Africa and beyond. As a digital partner of choice, Vodacom Business calls businesses of all sizes, private and public, to turn to it to co-create solutions that will help them transform their challenges into possibilities.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our Vodacom Business team for their resilience, hard work and dedication. I also acknowledge the support of both the Vodacom South Africa and Vodacom Group teams. Their unwavering dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. As we continue to co-create and build solutions that drive meaningful impact for our customers, the benefits are experienced by the communities we serve, our beloved country and the world at large,” concludes Proothveerajh.

As Vodacom celebrates its 30th anniversary, Vodacom Business stands alongside its parent brand in the mission to transform lives and ensure that no one is left behind. Here’s to the next 30 years of transforming lives and remaining the most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider in the country.

