BBC Brit brings South African talent and wilderness adventures to screens this October

Motsi Mabuse, bottom left in blue, with contestants from Strictly Come Dancing.

From the South African wilderness to the glamour of the dance floor, BBC Brit showcases some of SA’s finest this month

BBC Brit (DStv Channel 120) is turning up the excitement this month with two must-watch additions to its lineup: Tempting Fortune and Strictly Come Dancing. These family-fun entertainment shows are set to captivate audiences across the country, and the best part? They come with a unique Mzansi twist, showcasing the best of South African talent and landscapes.

Contestants from Tempting Fortune in The Eastern Cape.

Tempting Fortune, which premiered on 2 October 2024 at 9pm, takes viewers on a thrilling adventure deep into the heart of the South African wilderness. Twelve strangers must resist lavish temptations and endure a gruelling 18-day trek for a shot at winning an epic cash prize.

With Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness as the host of this social experience, viewers will get to see stunning local landscapes across the Eastern Cape — showing off South Africa’s breathtaking beauty.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC Brit for its glittering 20th anniversary, airing every Sunday at 7pm on DStv Channel 120. Hosted by the dynamic duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, celebrity contestants take to the Strictly dance floor with their professional partners, aiming to deliver show-stopping performances that will impress the judges and keep them in the competition until the very end.

The show’s glittering new season promises even more spectacular performances, featuring South Africa’s very own Motsi Mabuse and Johannes Radebe returning to their roles as judge and professional dancer, respectively. Their presence on the stage brings international recognition to South African talent while also adding to the legacy of one of the world’s most beloved entertainment formats.

South African professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

When asked about how she feels about the new season’s contestants, Mabuse said, “The class of 2024 is shaping up to be something extraordinary! Each year brings new personalities and new dynamics, and I’m excited to see how they’ll all evolve throughout the season. There’s so much potential, and I can’t wait to see the stories unfold on the dance floor. It’s going to be a phenomenal year!”

Catch all the wild adventures of Tempting Fortune and the sparkle of Strictly Come Dancing only on BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120, this October.

As well as South African personalities and locations, BBC Brit, BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) and BBC UKTV (DStv Channel 134) offer a feast of local programming.

Joining BBC Lifestyle’s local line-up in October is the brand-new show Listing Mauritius. This follows the success of Listing Cape Town and Listing Jozi, showcasing the island’s breathtaking properties with familiar South African agents. The 10-part property reality show starts on Wednesday, 16 October at 8pm and is produced by South African production company PD Production.

