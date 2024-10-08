WiN Festival 2024 set to empower women across industry sectors

Two days of transformative leadership sessions, practical workshops, immersive site visits, and invaluable networking opportunities

Women are responsible for 70% to 80% of global consumer purchases, through either their own purchase or influence on others. Despite being the world’s most powerful consumers, women are still marginalised as both consumers and decision-makers and face significant economic barriers, regardless of their career field.

As such, the WomenIN Festival, taking place on 14 and 15 November 2024, will foster collaboration, empowerment and support for women entrepreneurs and women from various sectors, while driving sustainable impact and celebrating the role women play in the economy.

The highly anticipated first-of-its-kind, cross-sectoral WiN Festival will be hosted in Cape Town and will bring together women from a diverse range of industries for two days of transformative leadership sessions, practical workshops, immersive site visits, and invaluable networking opportunities.

WiN, an acronym for the Women IN Portfolio, is designed to provide women with the tools, confidence, and community access needed to break barriers and thrive in their fields. The WiN Festival was born out of a passion for uniting women across industries and tackling shared challenges.

“WiN’s mission is to foster leadership, build confidence, and create a global community where women can trust, influence, connect, and grow together,” says Nazlee Fredericks-Maharaj, organiser of the festival and founder of the WomenIN Portfolio.

As the driving force behind the sector-specific WiN conferences, Fredericks-Maharaj’s goal is that the event will bring multi-sector participants and more together with an overarching aim: “Our goal is to empower women, starting in Africa, by providing the support and opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

After working most of her life in male-dominated industries and on events across sectors like gaming, energy, mobility, and Africa’s green economy, Fredericks-Maharaj realised that women consistently face similar barriers regardless of their field. Meeting amazing women daily who have the potential to inspire change and create impact further motivated her. This insight inspired the creation of WiN (WomenIN), a platform dedicated to helping women rise above those challenges and thrive in any industry.

Attendees will have the chance to engage in leadership sessions that encourage holistic empowerment, participate in hands-on workshops, and learn from the authentic, inspirational journeys of trailblazing women. The festival’s unique format will also include immersive site visits that allow participants to see real-world applications of leadership and collaboration across sectors. Additionally, there will be engaging activations with lifestyle partners, experiential networking opportunities, and masterclasses led by industry experts, ensuring that the festival is more than just an event. Influential male allies will also be involved, aiding in influencing change towards gender parity at a more rapid rate and fostering a comprehensive dialogue on leadership and empowerment.

Since its inception, WiN has made a significant impact with sector-specific initiatives, including the launch of Women in Mobility at Smarter Mobility Africa, Women in Customer Experience at CEM Africa, Women In Digital at Converge Africa and Women in the Green Economy at Africa’s Green Economy Summit. The organisation also spearheaded the Women in Energy and was the first to introduce Women in Gaming Africa campaigns and events, giving women in these industries a platform to share their voices and inspire change.

The upcoming WiN Festival, supported by Nedbank at their building in the Silo District, Cape Town, will be a major milestone. This event will unite women and incorporate male allies from various industries for the first time in a cross-sectoral gathering designed to inspire and empower a new generation of leaders. The festival aims to champion women and create sustainable impact, with every ticket sale and sponsorship contributing to mobilising programmes with the NPO Go Green Africa.

About WiN

WiN (WomenIN Portfolio) is an organisation committed to fostering leadership, collaboration, and empowerment for women across industries. Through events, workshops, and community-building initiatives, WiN strives to help women overcome barriers and reach their full potential, starting from grassroots efforts in Africa.

The landmark event, to be held at the Nedbank Building in the Silo District in Cape Town, is supported by Nedbank with a limited number of tickets available at:

For more Info, to Buy a Ticket or Become a Sponsor, visit: https://wearewomenin.com/ or email: [email protected]

ABOUT VUKA

VUKA Group connects people and organizations across the Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, and Retail sectors through digital, print, and in-person platforms. With 24 years of experience in Africa, the group is committed to driving industry growth and innovation.

The WomenIN portfolio is a key initiative focused on empowering women and creating sustainable impact across various sectors, fostering collaboration and leadership development.

Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, VUKA operates across the continent with a diverse team, dedicated to supporting stakeholders and driving progress.

