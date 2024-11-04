Need new games for game night this holiday season? Get inspired by these BBC Brit favourites

This festive season, why not take inspiration from VitaminQ and host your own BBC Brit-inspired games night.

On 31 October 2024, BBC Studios Africa in partnership with VitaminQ, hosted a BBC Brit-inspired Game Night at The Wild Side in Johannesburg – bringing some of the channel’s favourite game shows to life.

Guests got the chance to play live-action versions of BBC Brit’s iconic gameshows – The Chase, Deal or No Deal, and Would I Lie to You?. The night was brimming with competitive energy, packed with laughter, trivia rounds, and challenges that kept guests on their toes.

The event ended with Mr Bean’s Teddy walking away with the grand prize of R2 500 in cash, a bottle of tequila, and a R750 meal voucher from The Wild Side. Their team was also immortalised on the prestigious VitaminQ trophy.

BBC Brit Quiz Night Winners ‘Mr Bean’s Teddy’

This festive season, why not take inspiration from VitaminQ and host your own BBC Brit-inspired games night, because who doesn’t love a bit of healthy competition between family and friends?

Test your general knowledge with The Chase (weeknights at 19:00), or master your poker face with Would I Lie to You? (Fridays at 20:00) on DStv Channel 120. These shows offer plenty of ideas to take any game night to a whole new level of fun.

With just a pen and some paper, a touch of creativity, recreating these shows at home is simple and fun. Here’s how you can bring the excitement of BBC Brit’s popular game shows to your living room:

The Chase

What You’ll Need:

General knowledge questions (create your own or find trivia sets online).

A “Chaser” (someone knowledgeable) and contestants (your family or friends).

Pen and paper

How to Play:

Choose the Chaser: Pick one person to be the “Chaser.” This person should be knowledgeable about trivia. The rest should be divided into teams.

Build Points:

For three rounds, each team will take turns answering five trivia questions per round.

Each correct answer earns the team a designated number of points (e.g., 2, 5, or 10 points per correct answer).

Track the points on paper.

The Chase Begins:

After building their points, each team faces off against the Chaser in a series of head-to-head rounds.

The Chaser and the team will receive three trivia questions from another team.

For every correct answer from the team, they earn a designated number of points.

If the Chaser answers a question correctly, they “catch up” by reducing the team’s point total. (For example, if the designated points for this round is 5 points per correct answer, the Chaser’s correct answer will result in the team losing 5 points from their total)

Win or Lose:

The team with the most points will win the game.

However, the Chaser will win if he/she has managed to bring all the teams’ points down to zero.

Need some inspiration for those trivia rounds? Tune in to The Chase on BBC Brit (DStv Channel 120) every weekday at 19:00 for question ideas.

Would I Lie to You?

What You’ll Need:

Story Cards: Provide each participant with blank cards or paper to write down their statements. Each player should prepare one true statement and one false statement about themselves.



Scoreboard: Create a scoreboard to track points for each team.



Timer: Optional, for timing rounds or responses.



Judges (optional): You can assign one or two people as neutral judges to help facilitate the game or to break ties.

How to Play:

Preparation: Each player writes down one true statement and one false statement about themselves on their story cards (e.g., “I once met a celebrity” and “I’ve never eaten pizza”).

Round Structure: Round 1: A player from Team A presents their two statements (one true and one false) to Team B without revealing which is which. Team B can then ask a set number of questions (e.g., 2 or 3) to determine which statement they believe is the lie.

Guessing: After questioning, Team B must decide whether they think the player is telling the truth or lying.If they guess correctly, they earn points (e.g., 3 points). If they guess incorrectly, Team A earns points instead (e.g., 1 point).



Rotate Teams: Alternate between teams so that everyone has a chance to present and guess.

Winning: The team with the most points at the end of all rounds wins the game!

Watch Would I Lie to You? every Friday at 20:00 on BBC Brit to brush up on your skills of deception.

Recreate these iconic game shows and enjoy hours of laughter, competition, and holiday memories with your family and friends. And don’t forget to tune in to BBC Brit on DStv, channel 120, for more inspiration.

