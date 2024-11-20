Afrika Tikkun Bambanani celebrates National Children’s Day: Embracing health, growth, and joy

This year, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani is pulling out all the stops with vibrant celebrations across all its centres to celebrate National Children’s Day on 20 November.

World Children’s Day takes place each year on 20 November. The day marks the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1989. National Children’s Day, a dedicated time to celebrate the future of our nation by honouring its youngest members. At Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, we see this day as an opportunity to highlight the joy, growth, and wellbeing of the children in our care, as well as to recognise their remarkable potential.

We believe in providing children with not only quality education but also experiences that nurture their physical health, creativity, and emotional growth. Here’s a closer look at the activities we’re excited to share on this special day:

Health and fitness programme

Our Health and Fitness Programme is an essential part of our children’s development, teaching them the importance of staying active, making nutritious choices, and building healthy habits for life. Through fun physical activities, group exercises, and engaging games, we’re fostering an appreciation for fitness that empowers children to take care of their bodies.

G2K gardening programme

Our G2K gardening programme has been transformative, especially for our youngest gardeners. This initiative not only teaches children to grow their own vegetables but also instils values of responsibility, patience, and the joy of caring for living things. Watching children’s pride as they harvest their first crops is a celebration in itself, reflecting our commitment to building a sustainable future while teaching valuable life skills.

Concerts and celebrations

At each centre, music and movement bring children together in joyous concert performances. These concerts are a platform for self-expression, where children can sing, dance, and act. Through these performances, we celebrate the vibrant, unique personalities of each child, bringing them confidence and a sense of belonging within their community. It’s a beautiful way to showcase the skills they’ve developed in our Buzz Kids Foundation programme, which nurtures creativity through drama, dance, and music.

Grade R graduations

Our Grade R graduations are a significant milestone for the children and their families, symbolising their readiness to take the next step in their education journey. These ceremonies are joyful yet poignant, as we witness how far each child has come, both academically and personally. Graduation day is more than a farewell; it’s a moment of pride for our educators, parents, and the children themselves.



Additional celebrations and programmes

In addition to these special events, we’re celebrating National Children’s Day with art and creative expression workshops, play-based learning activities, and social development games designed to promote friendship, empathy, and cooperation among the children. Thanks to our recent partnership with Lego SA, every centre now has a Duplo playbox for hands-on learning and creative construction. Children can experiment, build, and learn through play, expanding their cognitive and motor skills in ways that are both meaningful and delightful.

The heart of our mission: Love and equal care

Theresa Michael beautifully encapsulates the Bambanani philosophy: “In order to teach children, you have to love them first; and love them equally.” This commitment to love and equality lies at the heart of every initiative at Afrika Tikkun Bambanani. Our educators strive to make each child feel valued and cherished, providing not just education, but a nurturing environment where every child can thrive.

Reflecting on our impact

This National Children’s Day, we reflect on the incredible impact we’ve achieved together over the years: reaching over 30,000 children, supporting 300 ECD centres, and empowering 1,800 teachers through training programmes and resources. We’re dedicated to closing learning gaps, empowering teachers, and creating a space where every child feels valued.

As we celebrate, we’re reminded of the power of community and partnership in building a brighter future for South Africa’s children. At Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, every day is Children’s Day, as we strive to create opportunities and loving support that will carry our children into successful futures.

Happy National Children’s Day from Afrika Tikkun Bambanani – celebrating, nurturing, and empowering the children who are the heart of our nation!

For more information about Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, please visit https://afrikatikkunbambanani.org/