WomenIN Festival 2024 kicks off with a bang and inspiration at Cape Town’s Silo District

The WomenIN Festival, a two-day celebration of women’s leadership, innovation, and empowerment, kicked off with a bang at the iconic Silo District in Cape Town. Day 1 of the festival attracted hundreds of attendees from across the globe to engage in thought-provoking discussions, transformative workshops and vibrant networking opportunities, all aimed at driving meaningful change for women in business, technology, and the arts.

The festival featured a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, celebrating the achievements of women and amplifying their voices across various industries. With a theme of “Championing Women, Creating Impact,” the day spotlighted the critical roles women play in shaping the future of Africa and the world.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact that this year’s WomenIN Festival has had,” said Nazlee Fredericks-Maharaj, WomenIN Portfolio Director. “Our goal was to create an inclusive space where women could come together, share ideas, and find the tools they need to lead with confidence and innovation. The energy here in Cape Town has been nothing short of inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the ripple effects of these conversations and connections well into the future,” she added.

Festival highlights:

– Keynote speeches: Renowned leaders, entrepreneurs, and game-changers took the stage to share their insights on innovation, equity, and leadership. Highlights included a powerful speech by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Sharon Kekana who discussed the importance of including the boy child in the conversation around transformation. She inspired audiences with a call for social justice and accountability in governance.

– Panel discussions: Thought-provoking panels brought together industry experts, young entrepreneurs, and global change-makers to discuss pressing topics such as gender parity in the workplace, women’s rights and policy reform, sustainable innovation, and women’s mental and physical health.

– Workshops and masterclasses: Interactive workshops, led by thought leaders from around the world, focused on practical skills for entrepreneurship, personal development, and navigating systemic challenges. The sessions offered invaluable tools to help women accelerate their careers and create lasting change within their communities.

– Cultural and artistic showcase: The festival also celebrated the rich cultural diversity of South Africa, with local artists, musicians, and performers sharing their talents throughout the event. A special art exhibition featured the works of women artists, showcasing their creativity and vision in the ever-evolving art world.

An inspiring fireside chat was held between Chief Executive Officer of Gautrain Management Agency, Tshepo Kgobe and Rumisha Chaitram, Managing Director at Robit South Africa, author, and trailblazer in the mining industry.

In this session, Rumisha shared her remarkable journey, highlighting how her failures became stepping stones to her greatest achievements.

Known for her resilience in a male-dominated field, Rumisha’s story is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and the power of learning from setbacks. Her book, Women@Work: My Journey Into a Macho World captures this ethos of “falling forward,” showing how embracing failure can fuel personal and professional growth. Through candid reflections on her challenges in leadership and the mining sector, she illustrated that

setbacks are not the end but the beginning of new opportunities for success.

Attendees left with valuable insights on how to transform obstacles into opportunities and cultivate a mindset that thrives on continuous improvement. The festival concludes tomorrow with a jam-packed programme with more inspiring speakers on the lineup.

About WomenIN (WiN):

WomenIN (WiN) is dedicated to empowering women across various sectors through events, workshops, and networking opportunities that promote growth, collaboration, and leadership development.