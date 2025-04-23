Enlit Africa 2025: Empowering commercial and industrial companies for self-generation, energy and water security

default

Enlit Africa, set for 20-22 May 2025 in Cape Town, is the continent’s premier gathering for the power, energy and water sectors. It opens the door to opportunities for commercial and industrial (C&I) companies seeking to achieve energy and water security through self-generation and sustainable resource management.

With rising energy costs, water scarcity and grid reliability challenges, C&I businesses are turning to renewable energy, smart technologies and innovative water solutions to ensure operational resilience. Enlit Africa provides a dynamic platform for C&I leaders to gain actionable insights, forge partnerships and align with global trends towards decarbonisation and resource efficiency. Featuring over 200 speakers and a comprehensive programme, this event empowers businesses to implement integrated energy and water strategies.

Why Enlit Africa is Essential for C&I Companies

For C&I companies, securing reliable energy and water supplies is critical to maintaining productivity and competitiveness. Self-generation through solar, wind and battery storage reduces reliance on unstable grids, while advanced water management technologies address scarcity and regulatory pressures.

Enlit Africa tackles these challenges by showcasing solutions like smart grids, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and water-efficient technologies, alongside financing models to make them accessible. By attending, C&I companies can learn to optimise resource use, mitigate risks and build sustainable operations that support long-term profitability and environmental goals.

A Virtual Programme for C&I Energy and Water Strategies

To maximise the Enlit Africa experience, we’ve curated a ‘virtual programme’ highlighting sessions that support self-generation, energy security and water management. Spanning the Strategise, Innovate, Renewable Energy & Storage Hub, Water Hub and Project & Investment Network stages, these sessions offer practical tools for C&I companies to implement integrated resource solutions. You can access the Virtual Programme here.

What to expect

Enlit Africa 2025 offers commercial and industrial (C&I) companies a transformative opportunity to redefine their energy and water strategies, ensuring resilience and sustainability in a rapidly changing world. Businesses can unlock the potential of self-generation and water security, mastering the deployment of solar, wind, battery energy storage systems and desalination technologies.

Through cutting-edge smart metering and grid technologies, C&I leaders can optimise energy and water consumption, driving down costs while advancing their sustainability goals.

The Project & Investment Network connects businesses with financiers, opening doors to capital for ambitious energy and water projects.

Networking opportunities with technology providers, utilities and regulators foster strategic partnerships that support the deployment and maintenance of on-site systems. By engaging with Enlit Africa’s forward-thinking programme, C&I companies can stay ahead of regulatory shifts and market trends, future-proofing their strategies in a decarbonising, resource-scarce world. This is more than an event —it’s a catalyst for building a secure, sustainable future.

C&I companies can choose from various attendance packages. The Platinum Package offers full access to strategic sessions, networking events and site visits like the Robben Island tour, showcasing both sustainable energy and water models.

Join Enlit Africa 2025 to transform your energy and water strategies and secure your business’s future.