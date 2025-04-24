We’re on a winning streak!

At Sanlam, we are committed to fostering growth and development within the insurance industry. As part of this commitment, we’re proud to share that we recently attended the prestigious INSETA Insurance Skills Indaba and Excellence Recognition Awards and received a prestigious award for our continued work in the industry.

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) plays a crucial role in growing both the pool and quality of critical skills within the insurance sector, ultimately driving transformation across the country. The INSETA Insurance Skills Indaba and the Excellence Recognition Awards highlight and celebrate the exceptional contributions made to skills development in this vital industry. Below, watch Bongani Madikiza, CEO: Sanlam Retail Mass share his thoughts.

Sanlam took home top honours this year

We are excited to announce that Sanlam received the Overall Best Implementing Partner: Employer award at this year’s ceremony. This accolade recognises our ongoing dedication to nurturing talent and driving excellence within the sector. We are honoured to receive such recognition and remain passionate about supporting the growth and transformation of the insurance industry.

Why it matters to us

Speaking at the Indaba, Mandisa Theko-Khitsane, Head of Alternative Customer Solutions at Retail Mass said: “There’s an African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ This perfectly captures the spirit of collaboration in skills development. Our financial services and insurance sectors thrive on expertise, trust, and innovation. Yet, our greatest asset, which is our people, can only reach their full potential when they are equipped with the right skills. This is not a burden that can rest solely on the shoulders of government or educational institutions; it requires a united effort between government, academia, and industry leaders like us. Our presence here today reflects a shared commitment to tackling South Africa’s pressing socio-economic challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and skills shortages. Through strategic collaboration, we can pave the way for sustainable economic growth and social equity.”

This achievement is a proud moment for Sanlam, especially after we were recently announced as a Top Employer in South Africa in recognition of our ongoing commitment to creating a world-class work environment that fosters a culture of integrity, innovation, care and collaboration. We look forward to continuing our efforts in building a stronger, more skilled workforce within the industry.