LDV South Africa Kruger Ride and Drive Excursion 08th April to 10th April 2025

The excitement began on Sunday Morning as LDV South Africa hosted media representatives for a 2-night Ride & Drive experience which departed from LDV South Africa Headquarters in Bryanston. An adventure, showcasing the rugged capabilities behind our T60 Elite 4×2, T60 Elite 4×4, T60 Pro, T60 Max Pro and Max Luxe. Heading out to the iconic Kruger National Park journalists and influencers got to put the LDV bakkies through their paces across diverse terrains. From challenging off-road trails to scenic highways attendees got to experience the drive, handling and interior of the T60 range.

Demonstrating the power behind SAIC motor and how LDV South Africa will shake up the Motoring world in South Africa.

“The Kruger Ride & Drive Excursion was the perfect way to demonstrate how the T60 Range redefines adventure” mentions Xane Peacock, National Sales Manager of LDV South Africa. Adding, “From rugged trails to everyday commutes, these bakkies are built to challenge the ordinary

About LDV South Africa

At LDV South Africa, our mission is clear; to deliver vehicles that resonate with the needs and aspirations of South Africans. We strive to provide automotive solutions that prioritise safety, reliability and quality, ensuring that every journey, whether it’s a daily commute or an adventurous road trip, is safe, comfortable and enjoyable. We are committed to fostering a sense of pride and empowerment among our customers, contributing to the development and growth of the nation.

LDV T60 Range: Pricing and Key Features

The LDV T60 Range offers a bakkie for every need and budget, combining power, innovation, and value. Below are the starting prices and standout features of each model:

LDV T60 Elite 4×2

From R480,000 2.0L Turbo Diesel (120kW/375Nm) 5-year/200,000km warranty, 100,000km service plan



LDV T60 Elite 4×4

From R520,000 4×4 capability with high/low range Advanced safety features including ESP and Hill Descent Control



LDV T60 Pro

From R610,000 Euro 5-compliant engine Leather-trimmed seats, 10.25″ touchscreen, and 5-star ANCAP safety rating



LDV T60 Max Pro

From R670,000 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel (160kW/500Nm) LED headlights, 360-degree camera, and premium infotainment



LDV T60 Max Luxe

From R750,000 Luxury finishes with heated seats, 19″ alloys, and dynamic LED lighting Comprehensive safety suite including Lane Departure Warning



Providing you with Aftersales Excellence, LDV South Africa backs every vehicle with a 5-year/200 000km warranty, 5year/100 000km service plan and 24/7 roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind for owners.