PrimeXBT expands MT5 offering with over 100 new trading instruments in South Africa

PrimeXBT, a regulated multi-asset broker, has expanded its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) offering for South African clients, introducing over 100 new instruments across international markets. This enhancement strengthens the broker’s diverse trading range and provides South African traders with greater access to the global economy through a single, all-in-one trading experience.

The newly added instruments include 57 additional Forex pairs covering minors, crosses, and exotics, including the CAD/ZAR and CHF/ZAR currency pairs; 8 global indices such as CHINAH, GERMID50, and the South Africa Top 40 (SA40); and 9 key commodities like coffee and gasoil. For the first time on MT5, clients can also trade 35 Crypto CFDs, enabling access to trending digital asset CFDs within a high-performance trading environment.

“This MT5 expansion sets a new benchmark for multi-asset trading in South Africa,” said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region for PrimeXBT South Africa. “By combining global reach with locally relevant markets, we’re equipping traders with the tools, instruments, and infrastructure to navigate today’s dynamic trading landscape with greater flexibility and choice.”

Alongside global asset additions, PrimeXBT South Africa continues to enhance accessibility by supporting a variety of regional payment options. This includes convenient payment methods in ZAR, such as bank transfers and e-wallet providers, enabling traders to deposit and withdraw funds with greater ease.

With competitive fees, tight spreads, and high-speed execution, South African clients can now explore a broader range of instruments, and manage diverse trading strategies, all through a single brokerage account.

Start trading over 100 new instruments on MT5 with PrimeXBT South Africa.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.