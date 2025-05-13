Mall taxi rank upgrades are a strategic imperative in enhancing mall environments and enhancing the commuter experience

The main terminals for taxis in South Africa are taxi ranks, normally located near shopping malls and shopping complexes, serving commuters in various communities.

According to the National Households Travel Survey conducted by Stats SA in 2020, about two-thirds of households (66%) in South Africa use taxis. Gauteng, at 70%, had the highest percentage of commuters who used taxis as their main mode of travel.

As compared to other Gauteng metros, City of Johannesburg conducted an analysis of public transport usage in South Africa and found that 47.69% of households in Ekurhuleni made use of taxis, making it the second highest metro with taxi commuters in the country. This shows that hubs that provide accessibility to taxis and other forms of public transport services, play a crucial role in community development.

Taxi rank integration in property management supports dignification

Malls with well-designed taxi ranks can help alleviate traffic congestion by providing a dedicated area for taxis to wait and load and offload passengers. For taxi commuters, the taxi rank linked to a mall is part of their customer experience and sense of arrival. It is imperative that this is a dignified experience. The establishment of taxi ranks at malls supports fostering a more structured, regulated and safe environment for both taxis and passengers This ensures the provision of designated areas where taxis can queue, ensuring a more orderly and predictable process for passengers. Furthermore, the overall experience for taxis and passengers at well-managed taxi ranks is enhanced as a result of improved safety and security measures where unauthorised or unsafe pick-up points are reduced.

Established in 1979, the Liberty Two Degrees managed Eastgate Shopping Centre was the first superregional mall in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. As the mall experienced growth in customers from the greater parts of the east of Johannesburg, noticing that a lot of the commuters to the mall and its surroundings used public transport, in 2005 the mall established a taxi rank in its premises as a vital transport hub for the community. Today, the mall houses more than 200 retailers and approximately 30% of Eastgate’s customers rely on taxi services.

Establishing safer environments that support informal trading

Due to the high unemployment rate in South Africa, many are engaging in desperate means for survival. The informal trading market is expanding as a result and acts as a safety net for many, providing employment and income opportunities for those excluded from the formal labour market. Informal traders, who in some cases operate in unsanitary conditions, have been deemed a challenge across the country. The lack of appropriate facilities as well as resources to support informal trading is largely to blame. To curb this challenge, those affected are addressing some of these issues to establish structure, safer environments and overall positive experiences.

Naturally, the establishment of taxi ranks at malls unintentionally introduces various survivalist businesses, creating a hub of informal economic activity. This leads to overcrowding due to a lack of appropriately demarcated trading areas for informal traders. In line with L2D’s Interactive Spaces strategy, which aims to create dynamic and responsive experiences, Eastgate Shopping Centre has embarked on an upgrade of its taxi rank which commenced in January 2025 and is due to reach completion in September 2025. This upgrade includes a comprehensive effort to revitalise the area currently occupied by informal trading vendors, addressing a long-standing issue related to informal trading activity.

Integrating informal trading within controlled and safe spaces of mall taxi ranks benefits the businesses of the informal traders and serves as a business incubator. It also aims to manage public space allocation and regulate competition and ensure safety. A covered lockable area with well-lit walkways and facilities along with visible signage, addresses some major safety concerns that informal traders have in such areas. Mall taxi ranks play a major role in addressing such issues. The move to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the mall surroundings is a shift towards a more regulated and safe informal trading platform. Eastgate’s strategy ensures that each informal trader enters into a lease agreement with the taxi rank operator and a copy of the lease will be shared with Eastgate’s leasing team for oversight, to ensure fairness. This approach creates a much safer and organised environment for pedestrians and taxi commuters, as well as Eastgate shoppers.

Opportunity in collaboration

Collaboration with stakeholders is crucial and cannot be taken for granted. It ensures buy-in, the sharing of knowledge and seamless processes.

The upgrading of taxi ranks requires collaboration with the Taxi Association, this ensures such projects are implemented in a way that aligns with the taxi industry’s needs and addresses key issues such as infrastructure disparities and the integration of public transport.

Eastgate’s taxi rank upgrade is a strategic move, entailing an extensive scope of work that includes; an improved flow of taxis within the rank by creating a circular one-way traffic flow, designated queueing areas for boarding and elevated walkways with kerbs to clearly separate vehicle traffic from commuter walkways, covered parking where customers board the taxis, a new covered waiting area with seating available, refurbished ablution facilities and control offices, a covered informal trading area that is lockable as well as a pedestrian walkway connecting the rank to Entrance 6 of the mall. In the construction process, Eastgate had to also factor in a temporary taxi rank relocation with ablution facilities.

For this to be successful, Eastgate engaged the four Taxi Associations operating at the Eastgate Taxi Rank, with whom they’ve had a longstanding relationship, to put in place a revised taxi rank management agreement for the future operation of the upgraded taxi rank. This will ensure both parties have a common vision for the taxi rank and that it is well maintained and sustainable.

Taxi ranks should not be overlooked in property management

Mall based taxi ranks are not just transport hubs, they are also centres of informal economic activity, supporting various businesses and providing employment. The integration of taxi ranks in property management initiatives is vital as a contributor to increased foot traffic and accessibility to malls. Well-designed mall taxi ranks can help alleviate road congestion and ultimately frustration, while enhancing experience and perception. Malls play a critical role in ensuring the success of any project outcomes, with stakeholder engagement being imperative to achieving this. A comprehensive approach fosters collaboration, builds trust and ultimately leads to a more successful and sustainable outcome.