Advancing the teaching of chemistry in Overberg education district

According the CAPS curriculum for Natural Sciences, content of the second term covers the Matter and Materials knowledge area generally referred to as chemistry. To address this part of the curriculum, Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) continued with its professional development programme for Natural Sciences teachers in the Overberg region. A total of 44 intersen (grade 4-7) teachers attended the Inquiry-Based Science Education (IBSE01) course on Friday 9 May 2025 and a smaller group of senior phase (grades 8 and 9) teachers attended the course on Saturday 10 May 2025. The training took place in the science laboratory of De Rust Futura Academy in Grabouw. This science laboratory called a STEM Teaching and Learning Centre (STEM TLC) was constructed through the partnership between AK NPC, Garden Cities Archway Foundation and Western Cape Education Department.

The basic philosophy of the ongoing Advancing Knowledge NPC professional development training is the inquiry-based approach which includes practical and experimental (inquiry-based) hands-on application of curriculum content of each school term. These sessions therefore serve to prepare teachers for the particular term’s curriculum content. The teachers’ participation was arranged in collaboration with the Overberg education district’s science subject advisors Mr Jandre Gerber and Ms Clothilda van Aarde. The facilitators for the chemistry sessions were Ms Zaiboeniesa Ahmed (intersen phase) and Prof Shaheed Hartley (senior phase) assisted by AK NPC staff Saadiqah Fraden, Somila Dlakavu and Yusra Joubert (science interns) and projects coordinator Melissa Petersen.

EXPLORING AND ADVANCING INTERSEN (GRADE 4-7) CHEMISTRY

The science laboratory at De Rust Futura Academy was a hive of activity, noise, enthusiasm and excitement on Friday 9 May 2025 as a total 44 teachers participated in the chemistry activities prepared and presented to them by the facilitator and science interns. Teachers’ basic chemistry knowledge was tested both theoretically and practically but also extended and advanced through carefully selected experiments and investigations. Challenging teachers conceptions of dependent, independent and constant variables always bring out debate as many teachers are not always sure when faced with different experimental scenarios. In the end teachers actively participated in chromatography, pH testing of everyday substances using various indicators, acids and bases reactions, testing the strength of materials, application and balancing of forces, solubility of substances and various chemical reactions. Because of the number of teachers present (44), they were also guided on group work, how to set out investigations and experiments for groups of learners and assessing learners participation in groups. The activities were specifically prepared so that teachers could translate it directly into their lessons for the second term. The following are some of the teachers’ reflections:

The chemistry experiments were very exciting as it made us think. I like the idea that you can use an experiment that did not quite reach what it was supposed to as a learning opportunity to find out what went wrong. The interaction with colleagues during the experiments certainly makes one think and learn new things. [Teacher]

The experiments we did today was not difficult or complex. It is definitely what I will do in my science class. That is what I like about this workshop. It is practical and meaningful and in line with what we can use in our lessons. [Teacher]

I am a new science teacher. I was overwhelmed at first with chemistry content and all the science teachers in the workshop but it was actually nice to be able to talk to each other and see how we teach things at our schools. The workshop definitely helped me on how to plan my practical science lessons. [Teacher]

Teachers expressed their appreciation for motivating them to attend the course. They were very excited and indicated that they enjoyed themselves and learnt how to implement the inquiry-based approach to teaching. [Science Subject Advisor]

CHALLENGING SENIOR PHASE (GRADES 8 and 9) CHEMISTRY TEACHERS

Despite the threat of a storm on Saturday 10 May 2025, teachers attended the training at De Rust Futura Academy’s science laboratory. They responded well to an example which illustrated the scientific method as they could easily transfer it into their natural science lessons. The facilitator engaged teachers in a detailed discussion about matter, phases, periodic table of elements, compounds and mixtures, etc. Teachers participated in the many chemistry activities including separation of mixtures (chromatography experiment), the relationship between mass, volume and density (liquids of differing viscosity experiment), acids and bases, the pH scale and indicators (testing the pH various household substances with different everyday indicators), acid and bases reactions (investigating neutralisation through titration), preparation, testing for and reactions of three gases, namely hydrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide (preparation of hydrogen gas and reaction with oxygen in pringles box experiment), preparation of oxygen (reaction with potassium chlorate experiment), burning of metals and non-metals in oxygen (experiment with carbon, steel wool and magnesium), testing the acidity or alkalinity of the solution (testing using litmus paper) and carbon dioxide testing. All chemistry activities were extracted from the natural sciences curriculum content and related directly with what teachers had to include in their chemistry lessons. Teachers expressed their impressions of the session in their reflections:

The sessions were practically-based which is an area that I find difficulty teaching at my school. I liked that everyday substances were used which we could emulate in our classes. I really enjoyed the session. [Teacher]

I was quite taken aback by the simplicity and ease with which these experiments are done. It gave me a new perspective of teaching chemistry. Inquiry-based teaching of chemistry is an approach I will definitely try out in my science class. [Teacher]

I consider myself to be an experienced science teacher. It was good to be reminded of the practical approach to in-class teaching as opposed to doing the science experiments as an add-on to my normal science lessons. [Teacher]

Teachers indicated that they enjoyed the training. Thank you for your assistance with the inquiry-based approach. It is important for our teachers to see how this is done first hand and to be hands-on with it as well. [Science Subject Advisor]

This project was made possible by the partnership between Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company, Garden Cities Archway Foundation and Western Cape Education Department. Organisations and corporates that want to contribute to this initiative to empower and capacitate science teachers to build a critical mass of future STEM practitioners, are encouraged to make contact with the Director of AK NPC, Prof Shaheed Hartley ([email protected]) or visit www.skatt.co.za