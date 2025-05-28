Easybet Rolls Out Booming Games and Amatic in South Africa

South Africa’s growing online gaming sector has just received a fresh boost. Easybet, one of the country’s rising digital gaming platforms, has added titles from two established global providers — Booming Games and Amatic Industries — to its slots portfolio.

This expansion adds diversity and depth to the platform’s offering, catering to both fans of classic slots and players chasing modern, high-volatility gameplay.

Global Expertise Meets Local Demand

Booming Games, headquartered in Malta, is known for its bold, dynamic slots featuring mobile-first design, high-volatility mechanics, and creative bonus features. These games are built for thrill-seekers looking for big wins and fast-paced spins.

Amatic Industries, based in Austria, brings decades of experience in European casino technology. Their slots blend classic game aesthetics with cutting-edge software, providing accessible gameplay and polished graphics across both desktop and mobile devices.

This strategic integration means South African players now have access to a broader mix of themes, game styles, and win structures — all hosted on a platform tailored to local preferences.

What’s New in the Easybet Game Lobby?

Get ready to spin, match, and multiply your wins with an exciting lineup of fresh titles now available on Easybet:

Buffalo Hold & Win Extreme – A 5-reel, 3-row video slot with 25 paylines featuring the popular Hold & Win mechanic and buffalo-themed gameplay.



This Wild West-themed slot features 5 reels, 4 rows, and 40 paylines. Game mechanics include wild symbols, scatter symbols, a bonus wheel feature, and Free Spins rounds.



Billy Bob Boom – A medium-high volatility slot played on a 5×4 grid, incorporating wild symbols, TNT-themed bonus features, and Free Spins gameplay.

Featured Amatic Titles:

Book of Fortune – An adventure-themed slot with 10 paylines featuring expanding symbols and Free Spins. This high-volatility game offers multiple winning opportunities.



A modern interpretation of classic fruit machine slots, featuring vibrant graphics and Free Spins with enhanced winning mechanics.



– A modern interpretation of classic fruit machine slots, featuring vibrant graphics and Free Spins with enhanced winning mechanics. Enchanted Cleopatra – An Egyptian-themed slot with 5 reels and 243 ways to win, transporting players to ancient Egypt in search of hidden treasures.

All games are optimised for mobile and desktop play.

Platform Features

The new games integrate with Easybet’s existing features, including:

Mobile-responsive gameplay

Local payment method support

Secure gaming environment

Customer support in local languages

New Player Welcome Package

To mark the arrival of our exciting new games, Easybet is making it even easier for South African players to jump in and play. Most especially when you’re new to the platform, there’s something waiting for you:

R50 Sign-Up Bonus – This is a risk-free deal. Get a R50 bonus credit upon registration with 25 Free Spins (credited within 2 hours of account creation). No deposit required.



– This is a risk-free deal. Get a R50 bonus credit upon registration with 25 Free Spins (credited within 2 hours of account creation). No deposit required. 150% First Deposit Match – Get more play for your pay with a massive match bonus on your first deposit. 150% match bonus on initial deposits, subject to wagering requirements.

Important Terms: All bonuses are subject to specific terms and conditions, including wagering requirements. Players must review full terms and conditions before participation.

Ready to Play?

The future of online gaming in South Africa starts here. With Easybet’s impressive lineup featuring games from Booming Games, Amatic Industries, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Aardvark, Betgames, EGT Digital, ELBET, G.Games, Spinomenal, Spribe, Tomhorn, and Yggdrasil, you’re just a click away from unlocking a world of premium entertainment from the industry’s top developers.

Additional Information

Future updates will include tournaments and leaderboard competitions featuring the new game titles.

Responsible Gaming Notice: Players must be 18 years or older to participate. Easybet promotes responsible gaming practices and provides tools for managing gameplay limits.

About Easybet: Easybet operates as a licensed online sports betting and gaming platform serving South African customers, focusing on secure gameplay and customer satisfaction.

For complete terms and conditions, licensing information, and responsible gaming resources, visit the Easybet website. All promotional offers subject to change and specific eligibility requirements.