“It’s In Your Hands, it’s in Our hands” – Let’s Volunteer Together on Mandela Day with Ladles of Love

In the spirit of ubuntu, Ladles of Love calls on businesses and South Africans everywhere to put compassion in action, this Mandela Day. Under the banner “It’s In Your Hands,” corporate teams and individuals are invited to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to support children in need at Mandela Day flagship events hosted, at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

“Volunteering as a team on Mandela Day is about building community, strengthening workplace wellness, and igniting a culture of ubuntu that can uplift our nation. At Ladles of Love, we believe volunteering is more than just a good deed – it’s a civic duty and a powerful form of active citizenship. The upside of this is the joy and happiness that doing good brings to people, who love physically doing something meaningful that will make a difference to a little one in need.” Says Yolanda Jones, Ladles of Love Programme Director.

Ladles of Love’s Mandela Day events provide volunteer activation stations with all materials supplied to make items to nourish, nurture and grow preschool small children in underserved communities. Furthermore, with every R250 ticket purchased, a child will receive two nutritious meals a day, for a month and for this donation, you can request an 18A Tax certificate.

Booking individual tickets or small groups is easy. Simply visit www.ladlesoflove.org.za: Select a city, choose from four unique Activation Zones: MAKE; CREATE; CRAFT; GROW and secure a two-hour time-slot option: 9am–11am;11am–1pm; 1pm–3pm; 3pm–5pm.

For corporate packages over 30 pax Ladles of Love provides a concierge booking service with value-added options such as: Custom-branded Mandela Day apparel; Hero Rolls catering; Exclusive team building areas; and post event CSI Impact study report.

Danny Diliberto founder/CEO Ladles of Love: “Making every day a Mandela Day for small children in need is how we can honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy in 2025 and it starts with us rolling up our sleeves and working together to build a better and brighter future for all children in our country. It’s time to be kind, be a love activist and be the change you want to see in the world.”

TO BOOK YOUR SPOT:

Visit: www.ladlesoflove.org.za for individual and small group bookings

For corporate or large group bookings (20+): Email [email protected]

For more information follow Ladles of Love on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Mandela Day 2025 TVC/Promo:

https://youtu.be/DZMBZTE7frI



For media queries, contact Candice Jansen on email [email protected] and contact Jane Koeller for corporate sponsorships on [email protected]