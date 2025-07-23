Planning your next holiday? Here’s what R50K gets you around the world now

South Africans are travel-smart – and right now, stretching your rand matters more than ever. According to Flight Centre’s latest Global PR Survey, which surveyed travellers in South Africa, Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, we’re more likely than any other nation to adjust our holiday plans for affordability. In short, getting genuine value is non-negotiable, whether it means swapping bucket-list destinations for clever alternatives or hunting out shoulder-season specials.

Not everyone can splurge on a R50K-per-person getaway, and frankly, you don't need to. With some of today's best mini-breaks costing less than the price of a smartphone per person, there are still plenty of ways to see the world (or rediscover your own backyard) without breaking the bank.

One insider trick? Book your trip as a package that bundles together accommodation and flights. Sue Garrett, GM: Supply, Pricing & Marketing at Flight Centre South Africa explains:

“South Africans know how to make their money work hard, especially when it comes to travel. Booking holidays as a package isn’t just convenient; it often unlocks savings you simply won’t get if you book flights and hotels separately.”

So, how far can your money take you right now? There’s a break for every budget. See for yourself…

From R2 000 per person: Drakensberg Mini-Break (3 Nights)

The deal:

Three nights in the Drakensberg at a comfortable four-star resort (flights not included), with daily breakfast and dinner covered.

Top tips:

Visit midweek for quieter trails, easier restaurant bookings, and better rates.

The included half-board makes a package like this ideal for unplugged family time without worrying about meal planning or extra costs.

Pack layers – evenings can be chilly year-round at altitude.

It’s often possible to upgrade to a weekend stay for a little bit more per couple if you need to escape the 9-to-5.

Self-drive is easy on good roads; fuel up in Harrismith before heading into the hills.

What R50K really means here: Enough for more than 20 people to enjoy a three-night getaway. Proof that world-class scenery doesn’t have to come with an overseas price tag.

From R17 000 per person: Dubai City Stay (5 Nights)

The deal:

Five nights in Dubai at a modern hotel near major malls. Daily breakfast included plus private airport transfers both ways – a stress-free start and finish every day.

Top tips:

Remember: modest dress codes apply when visiting mosques or souks; pack accordingly.

Book museums or Burj Khalifa tickets online in advance. They often sell out on weekends.

Dubai is cashless-friendly; use cards or e-wallets everywhere.

Consider exploring old Dubai’s souks by abra (water taxi) for a different perspective on the city beyond skyscrapers.

What R50K really means here: Enough to cover two people (including flights) for an iconic Middle Eastern adventure… plus shopping money left over.

From R27 000 per person: Laidback Zanzibar Escape (7 Nights)

The deal:

Seven nights at a beachfront Zanzibar resort with all-inclusive meals, drinks, plus private airport transfers.

Top tips:

Spice tours are worth every cent. Book through your hotel concierge rather than touts at Stone Town port.

Bring reef-safe sunscreen; most water activities involve time outdoors, but coral protection matters.

All-inclusive covers most drinks but double-check if premium spirits/wines cost extra before you order at dinner.

What R50K really means here: Two adults could spend seven days eating, drinking and relaxing, all paid upfront.

From R31 000 per person: London + Stonehenge & Bath Tour (5 Nights)

The deal:

Five nights’ accommodation in central London with daily breakfast, and an epic guided day tour all rolled into one package price. Private airport transfers make arrival/departure seamless even after long flights.

Top tips:

Book Tube Oyster Cards online ahead of arrival; they’re cheaper than buying single fares each trip.

For families: ask about child discounts/priority queueing at major attractions when booking tours locally vs online platforms abroad – it can save both money and time!

London weather changes fast. Carry a compact umbrella wherever you go.

Museums like the British Museum remain free if you want bonus sightseeing without blowing your budget.

What R50K really means here: Enough for a solo traveller to see all the UK icons – with flights – in under one week without ever feeling rushed or lost in logistics limbo.

From R35 500 per person: All-Inclusive Adults-Only Mauritius Retreat (7 Nights)

The deal:

Seven-night stay at an adults-only four-star resort on Mauritius’ best beaches, with all meals/drinks included daily plus return airport transfers sorted upfront.

Top tips:

Book massage/spa sessions early. They fill up quickly during peak season!

Schedule water sports lessons midweek when demand drops; you’ll get more instructor attention.

December–March can be humid/rainy; April–June offers milder temps but fewer crowds, too.

What R50K really means here: A solo traveller getting all the R&R they deserve, with plenty left over as spending money.

From R43 000 per person: New York TV & Movie Tour Getaway (5 Nights)

The deal:

Five-night city break next to Times Square including a tour through dozens of famous filming locations – and return flights covered if bundled together.

In some cases, a resort fee may apply (typically around $35/day), which would include things like Wi-Fi credit/food perks/city bikes/parking credits throughout your stay.

Top tips:

If included in your resort fee, use City Bike rentals. You’ll see more neighbourhoods quicker than walking alone!

Broadway tickets? Buy matinee seats direct from box offices instead of third-party sellers to save big during slower performance times.

Take the subway over taxis where possible; it’s faster during rush hour downtown.

What 50k gets you: A solo US adventure with a tiny bit extra for spending.

From R49 000 per person: Seychelles Island Indulgence (7 Nights)

The deal:

A full week on Mahé Island, staying steps from pristine beaches, and with daily breakfasts covered plus shared airport transfers direct to your hotel door.

Top tips:

Snorkel gear rentals usually cost extra but bring your own mask/flippers.

Visit Victoria Market early morning while stalls are busiest/freshest then unwind poolside by noon.

December–February brings higher humidity/showers while May–October promises drier skies/clear seas perfect for kayaking/paddleboarding offshore.

Seychelles accepts credit cards widely though small vendors may still request rupees/cash tip sometimes so keep small denominations handy.

What 50k gets you: As a solo traveller, you’ll enjoy a full week surrounded by luxury and the ever-inviting Indian Ocean.

With a smart approach (and by keeping an eye out for bundled deals), R50K can really take you places.

As Sue Garrett says:

“Travel isn’t about how much you spend; it’s about the memories you bring home. South Africans have always had an eye for value, and right now, with so many creative packages on offer, there’s no reason to hold back on making those big moments happen.”

The next time you splurge on a getaway make sure every rand brings you closer to something unforgettable.