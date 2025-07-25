Standard Bank sweeps the board at 2025 Euromoney awards

Last week, Standard Bank Group CE, Sim Tshabalala, had the honour of accepting 26 accolades on behalf of the bank at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, including Best Bank in South Africa and Africa.

Standard Bank has once again demonstrated its leadership as the best bank in South Africa and Africa after receiving 26 accolades across its continental footprint at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. At an awards ceremony hosted in London, Standard Bank was recognised for its excellence in corporate & investment banking, customer experience, SME banking and corporate responsibility in 14 markets.

Euromoney evaluates the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data and surveys, and has led a comprehensive awards programme for more than 30 years.

“Our purpose is clear: ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth.’ As the continent’s leading financial institution, and with Africa poised to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, we are uniquely positioned to capture the immense opportunities ahead while delivering strong returns for our shareholders and positive impact for our clients and the communities we serve,” says Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group.

Commenting on CIB’s exceptional performance that earned 18 Euromoney awards, Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank said: “Our deep sector expertise, particularly in energy and infrastructure combined with strong client relationships where we offer strategic insight, capital solutions, or trusted advice, has positioned us to lead in landmark transactions. By aligning our lending and global markets capabilities, we were able to deliver market financing solutions tailored to our clients’ needs.

“We aim to sustain and grow this performance by focusing on high growth sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and technology media & telecommunications (TMT). We are investing in data and analytics to identify origination opportunities and bring solutions faster to our clients. We are also focused on deepening our competitive advantage in structured capital, expanding our equity capital markets (ECM) and debt capital markets (DCM) solutions beyond South Africa, and investing in the next generation of investment bankers,” Masinda added.



Full list of awards presented to Standard Bank by Euromoney:

Standard Bank Africa’s Best Bank

Standard Bank Africa’s Best Bank for Large Corporates

Standard Bank Africa’s Best Investment Bank

Standard Bank Africa’s Best Investment Bank for ECM

Standard Bank Angola’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Best Investment Bank

Standard Bank Malawi’s Best Bank

Standard Bank Malawi’s Best Investment Bank

Standard Bank Mauritius’s Best Bank for Large Corporates

Standard Bank Mauritius’s Best Investment Bank

Standard Bank Mozambique’s Best Investment Bank

Standard Bank Namibia’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria’s Best Bank for Securities Services

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria’s Best Bank for SMEs

Standard Bank South Africa’s Best Bank

Standard Bank South Africa’s Best Bank for Large Corporates

Standard Bank South Africa’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Best Bank for Customer Experience

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Best Bank

Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Best Investment Bank

Stanbic Bank Zambia’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility

Stanbic Bank Zambia’s Best Bank for Customer Experience

Stanbic Bank Zambia’s Best Investment Bank