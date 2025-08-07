HUAWEI Pura 80 Series the phone that captures your life, and reflects your style, in its best light

We take thousands of photos every year, of friends, family, outfits, sunsets, meals, and memories. But what if your phone didn’t just take pictures, what if it made them look exactly as you remember them!

That’s the promise of the new HUAWEI Pura 80 Series, now available in South Africa. Make no mistake, it’s not just a phone, it’s a statement piece, a professional camera and a luxury accessory all rolled into one.

At first glance, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series turns heads, but it’s not just about how it looks, it’s about how it makes you feel. Every curve, every reflection, every colourway has been chosen to evoke elegance and individuality. The smooth glazed finish has the softness of porcelain and the strength to go anywhere. The silk-textured frame shimmers subtly in the light, like fine jewellery and the Glazed Red model features a sunburst pattern inspired by the golden-hour glow of sunrise.

This is a phone you dress your day around. It complements your mood, slips effortlessly into your aesthetic and elevates the everyday, from a coffee run to a night out. It’s a phone that doesn’t just sit effortlessly in your hand it fits your life. Whether you’re capturing spontaneous moments or making a visual statement, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro is designed to reflect your sense of self with bold beauty, quiet confidence and unmistakable charm.

Designed to be seen

Let’s talk a little more about the design. The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro draws inspiration from fine Italian jewellery and the flowing textures of traditional Eastern glaze work. The result is a phone that’s tactile, elegant and undeniably premium.

It’s available in a devastatingly gorgeous burgundy called Glazed Red or Glazed Black, both of which shimmer with light and change tone depending on your angle. The curved screen, soft brushed frame, and subtle detailing make it feel less like a gadget and more like a fashion essential.

A camera that sees light like the human eye

Whether you’re snapping golden hour selfies, a neon-lit skyline, or a candlelit dinner, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro adapts to the moment with incredible precision. It features a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera sensor, the largest ever seen on a non-Ultra smartphone and Huawei’s unique RYYB colour filter array, which draws in more light than conventional sensors to reveal richer tones and softer shadows.

Photos feel alive, shadows are soft, faces glow and colours are truer, all thanks to Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera, which fine-tunes each shot to match the way you see it. Even complex lighting, such as concerts, markets and night-time portraits, looks cinematic and clear. With Super HDR, you can shoot against the light without losing detail in the highlights or your subject. When it comes to portraits, the physical aperture adjusts just like a DSLR, giving you dreamy background blur or crisp group shots with everyone in focus.

Even the trickiest lighting, from dim restaurants to dusk concerts, is captured with cinematic clarity. With Super Night Mode, you’ll see your world at its most atmospheric, no extra effort required.

If you’re the kind of person who wants even more, more clarity, more drama, more reach, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra takes it further. With cinema-level dynamic range and a unique dual telephoto lens that adjusts seamlessly as you zoom, it captures scenes exactly as your eyes see them, even from far away. Whether you’re shooting an intimate portrait or a stage from the back row, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra makes every detail feel close, sharp and full of emotion.

Your life, elevated

Of course, beauty runs more than skin deep. With a vibrant 6.8-inch display, smart privacy features, and gesture controls that let you navigate without touching the screen, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro was made to make life smoother.

It charges super-fast with 100W wired or 80W wireless charging and its 5170mAh battery easily keeps up with your longest days. Whether you’re out shooting content, replying to messages, or streaming on the go, this phone won’t quit before you do.

It’s also water- and dust-resistant with IP68 and IP69 ratings, so you can feel confident taking it anywhere.

It’s more than a phone. It’s a studio in your pocket.

See further, capture more

From weekend getaways to weddings, gallery openings to beach sunsets, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro captures the aesthetic of your life the way it deserves to be seen. It’s bold, it’s smart and it’s ready for whatever your next adventure brings.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro is now available in South Africa through all retail partners starting from R889 over 36 months and receive a free HUAWEI nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395. T’s&C’s apply.

Prefer to buy it outright? Visit the HUAWEI Online Store or HUAWEI Experience Stores and get yours for R24,999 and enjoy a complimentary HUAWEI nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395. T’s&C’s apply. Life’s too beautiful not to capture it beautifully.