Robots and real voices at upcoming Singularity Summit

15+ New Speakers announced highlighting the power of women in AI and explores robotics shaping the real world

As the Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 draws nearer, the programme continues to expand with the addition of new speakers and a strong focus on robotics, automation and women at the forefront of AI. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October 2025, the summit will unpack how exponential technologies are shifting the boundaries of work, creativity and society, and what this means for Africa.

Presented in partnership with headline sponsor Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, the event will feature local and global thinkers at the forefront of AI, robotics, leadership and ethics. In a programme designed to provoke, inspire and equip, the latest speaker additions reflect the depth and diversity of ideas that have the potential to future proof Africa.

New perspectives and powerful voices

Among the newly confirmed speakers is Norwegian AI Singularity expert Anita Schjøll Abildgaard, who will explore the realities of work and staffing in the AI era. John Sanei will follow with insights on The IRL Imperative: The Only Trend to Follow in the Age of AI, exploring how to stay human in an AI-shaped world. Jennifer Cheng Lo will share her expertise on investing in digital assets.

Young South African innovator Bohlale Mphahlele, the inventor of a safety alerting earpiece for women, joins the line-up to speak about her invention. Aaron Frank will present on AI for the Physical World: Understanding Today’s Autonomous Robotics and Mobility Revolution. Vivian Lan will provide a virtual introduction to exponential technologies to help frame the conversation. Shayne Mann will speak on leadership through invention, while Annie Blecher will address the awake mind, where inner calm meets peak performance. Award-winning South African poet and performer Lebo Mashile will host the summit and debut an original AI-assisted spoken word piece that fuses technology with live performance.

Aaron Vaccaro, president of Singularity University, will share a forward-looking perspective on what is next from the global innovation ecosystem. Reece Meyer and Nadia Jaftha, in conversation with Marko Stavrou, will unpack the future of the digital creator economy. Jordan Crypt will address the future of digital finance, and Valter Adão will cover the future of work in today’s rapidly changing economy.

Meet Maximus: Robotics in motion

This October, the summit gets a robotic upgrade. Attendees will get to meet Maximus, a humanoid G1 Unitree robot who will be present together with his robotic canine companions Murphy and Mavis. Their interactive demonstrations will demonstrate how robotics is transforming mobility and real-world problem solving. To see Maximus in action, click here: https://youtu.be/tCzT_hKHWoY

“The world is not waiting for the future to arrive. It is being built through choices, tools and leadership that reflect a rapidly evolving reality,” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “This year’s summit puts those ideas on stage and brings together people who are asking better questions and creating practical solutions.”

“AI is no longer confined to labs or code,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO. “It is in the systems we build, the stories we tell and the tools we use. The summit is a platform for people who are doing the work to ensure technology serves a broader purpose, shaped by many voices.”

A platform for transformation

The Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 continues to position itself as a key meeting point for leaders across business, technology, policy and education. The inclusion of strong female voices in AI, alongside the rise of robotics and automation, reflects the broader commitment to relevance, inclusion and action.

“We keep saying women belong in technology, but belonging is not the point. Do not invite us in because we are women. Expect us because we lead, build, design and create. Expect us to rebuild broken systems, not accept them, because change is central to innovation and growth. That is why Singularity matters to Old Mutual. It is not just a sponsorship. It is a bold statement that we are investing in platforms that challenge the status quo, amplify diverse voices and drive real transformation. We are not here to observe the future. We are here to help shape it,” said Celiwe Ross, Director: Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual. The 2025 summit will feature keynote sessions, immersive workshops, a curated expo and structured networking opportunities. Delegates can also engage with the event virtually through UBU’s metaverse platform. For updates and registration, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.