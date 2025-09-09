Joburg Theatre Presents the Stage Adaptation of Fred Khumalo’s  Dancing the Death Drill, Coming This September.

Joburg Theatre proudly announces its latest theatrical triumph, a stirring adaptation of Fred Khumalo’s acclaimed novel, brought to life by a stellar South African creative team. This moving production will run from 9 to 28 September 2025 on the Mandela Stage.

Set in Paris, 1958, the story begins with a brutal incident in a prestigious restaurant, two men dead, a head waiter awaiting trial. As a determined journalist investigates the crime, he uncovers the extraordinary life of Pitso Motaung, a South African soldier who fought alongside Allied forces during World War I.

Pitso’s journey takes a tragic and unforgettable turn when he boards the SS Mendi, a troopship that sank in 1917, claiming the lives of over 600 black South African soldiers, a devastating and often overlooked chapter of our history. This poignant tale, woven with humor and sorrow, follows Pitso across decades and continents, exploring themes of war, love, loss, and resilience.

The production will open an in-depth exploration of South African historical narratives. The accompanying book not only commemorates the soldiers who perished but also stands as a significant academic resource. It was recognized with the award for Best Fiction Single

Authored Volume in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2019, underscoring its scholarly impact and contribution to the field.

Adapted by Palesa Mazamaisa and James Ngcobo, who also directs, the production is a tribute to the fallen and the survivors, those who carried the memory of the SS Mendi forward through generations.

Msaki, one of South Africa’s most celebrated musical talents, composes an evocative and soul-stirring score, while internationally acclaimed choreographer Luyanda Sidiya brings the narrative to life through powerful movement and physical storytelling.

James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of Joburg City Theatres, shares:

“This work is a reclamation of black history, of voices that were silenced. We are proud to present a production that speaks so deeply to who we are, to our past, and to the legacy we owe our ancestors.”

Performance Details:

Dates: 9–28 September 2025

Venue: Mandela Stage, Joburg Theatre

Tickets: Available at [www.joburgtheatre.com] (http://www.joburgtheatre.com) or Webtickets

This September, join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience, a story of sacrifice, love, and remembrance that echoes through time.

Click the link below to watch Fred Khumalo’s interview about the book:

Publicity Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/112mW3kpiPpw4WBDViIXFlc2gaRuFfGOL?usp=driv e_link