Samsung’s Galaxy A series range with ‘awesome’ features

Samsung Electronics Galaxy A series, which comes with advanced safety features and AI technology designed to give it an edge in the mid-tier smartphone market. The series includes the Galaxy A26, A36 and A56, Awesome Intelligence

The standout addition is Samsung’s “Awesome Intelligence,” bringing artificial intelligence capabilities once limited to the premium Galaxy S series into a more affordable range.

In a conversation with the Mail & Guardian, Justine Hume, vice president of Samsung Mobile South Africa, said the Galaxy A series carries the name “awesome” for a reason. “It has an awesome camera, awesome screen and awesome battery life. Its design still retains that flagship look and feel, and it is fast 5G-enabled,” he said.

Affordable despite latest features

Hume explained that the Galaxy A range combines some of the latest technologies from the S series with a more accessible price point. “We achieved this without compromising the quality of the Samsung brand and its broader product offerings,” he said.

Samsung says the AI features will boost everyday use, with improvements to the camera, battery performance and processing speed. The Galaxy A series is able to handle the huge volume of computations AI requires without draining the battery or causing the device to overheat, according to Hume.

SOS+ feature

A unique feature of the new devices is Samsung SOS+, a free, 24/7 emergency service exclusive to owners of the A56, A36 and A26. At the press of a button, the feature can geolocate a user and dispatch private security or medical assistance.

Improving response rate

Hume noted that South Africa has more private security and medical services than public ones. This service, he said, gives Galaxy A users faster access to help. The current response times from state emergency services are often too long, while Samsung’s goal is closer to seven minutes.

He illustrated this with examples: a father whose car breaks down on a deserted road at night, or a mother who hears intruders in her yard. Pressing the panic button sends an immediate alert to the nearest operator, while users can track in real time how far the help is.

Partnering with Aura

To deliver the service, Samsung has partnered with Aura, a well-known provider of emergency response technology that powers apps for insurers and public institutions.

Hume said that although most South Africans in the mid-tier market have access to mobile phones, they often lack access to reliable emergency services. Embedding SOS+ into the Galaxy A range, he added, is about meeting that need.

“We are currently talking to other industry players to explore standardising access to these vital features and zero-rating them. Our ultimate goal is to promote digital inclusivity by extending life-saving services to those who need them most,” he concluded.