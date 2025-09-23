Your Guide to the 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

With its star-studded lineup, daring collaborations, and vibrant atmosphere, the 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is more than just music – it’s a full cultural experience like no other.

For the first time in two decades, the festival will run for three days on all stages, from September 26 to 28, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Whether you’re a die-hard jazz aficionado or just discovering the magic of live performance.

Here’s how to make the most of this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

Preparing for the Festival

So, you’ve got your tickets; your outfits are set, now it’s time to gear up for the full Standard Bank Joy of Jazz experience.

Here are our top tips to help you stay comfortable and festival-ready for an unforgettable time.

Arrive early: Beat the queues, soak in the atmosphere, and familiarise yourself with the place before the festivities begin.

Tickets and Schedule: Check the full daily schedule in advance; decide which stages/artists you want to check out. With overlapping sets, you may need to plan to move swiftly between stages.

Wear comfortable shoes: You’ll be moving between stages, standing, dancing, and mingling with fellow jazz lovers.

Essentials: Make sure your cellphone is packed and fully charged, carry a portable

power bank, bring a lip balm, hand lotion, wet wipes, and hand sanitiser, pocket tissues, and a

packet of mint.

Payments: The festival is a cashless environment, and all cards are welcome. Contactless tap-to-pay options are available powered by Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu for a fast, secure, and seamless payment experience.

Joburg Weather: Check the weather before you leave home. It’s spring, and Joburg tends to be very sunny and hot during the day and a bit cooler in the evening. Pack a light jacket. There’s a 30 – 40 % rain forecast this weekend, so be prepared.

Bring a smile: The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is about community and connection.

​

What NOT to bring

Leave large bags, food and drinks, cooler boxes and chairs, illegal substances, sharp objects, and weapons at home.

No professional recording devices, such as cameras, are allowed (unless approved) for artist rights and licensing.

No pass-outs are allowed. Once you leave the Sandton Convention Centre, you will not be allowed to re-enter the venue. Security checks are strict to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

​Food & Drinks at the Venue

Inside the Sandton Convention Centre, you’ll find a range of food stalls serving everything from

local favourites to gourmet bites. Expect quick, delicious meals to keep you fuelled between sets, plus coffee stands and bars.

The Music: 50+ Artists Across 4 Stages

This year’s lineup blends jazz legends with bold new voices

Dinaledi Stage (Virtuosic playing, deep roots, power, and finesse)

Be on the lookout for some of the headliners, including:

Wynton Marsalis: Grammy-winning trumpeter, bringing timeless swing and modern brilliance

Benjamin Jephta: South African bassist pushing boundaries with inventive soundscapes

Thandi Ntuli: Acclaimed pianist and composer, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary

jazz. She will be featuring special guests Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and “Om” Alec Khaoli

Nomfundo Xaluva: Soulful vocalist, known for her emotive performances and storytelling

Lakecia Benjamin: American saxophonist, weaving Afro-jazz with global influences

Diphala Stage (Intimate, exciting improvisation, vocals, and modern jazz grooves)

Peter Auret Trio: a dynamic group known for its fresh, rhythmic interpretations of all things Jazz

Siya Charles: 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Jazz, Trombonist with a flair

for mixing classics with modern grooves

Simon Denizart: French-Canadian pianist who produces melodic and rhythmic music that

soothes the soul

Kyle Shepherd: South African pianist and film score composer, celebrated for his distinctive

style that transcends genres

Jazzmeia Horn: Powerhouse vocalist with a Grammy nod, celebrated for her fiery

improvisations

Conga Stage (Roots, cultural resonance, world jazz, strong rhythmic grounding)

Vusi Mahlasela: “The Voice” of South Africa, stirring hearts with songs of freedom and hope

Nduduzo Makhathini: Spiritual jazz visionary, blending Zulu traditions with global sounds

Meshell Ndegeocello: Genre-bending bassist and poet, fusing jazz, soul, and funk

Billy Monama: Master guitarist preserving and innovating African jazz guitar traditions

Alune Wade: Senegalese bassist, merging African rhythms with jazz sophistication

Mbira Stage (Newer voices, crossovers, fresh approaches, energy, soulful and modern mix)

Muneyi: 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Music. Muneyi’s sound is a mixture of Tshivenda folklore with modern musical elements.

Amanda Black: Acclaimed singer-songwriter, captivating with heartfelt ballads

Leomile: Lesotho’s lyrical voice, weaving heritage into modern sounds

José James Sings Badu: American vocalist who combines contemporary jazz and hip hop pays tribute to Erykah Badu’s legacy, reimagined with a jazz twist.

Tresor: Multi-award-winning artist blending Afro-pop with smooth jazz undertones

Where to Chill at the Sandton Convention Centre

The Blue Note Lounge on the 4th floor

Need a moment to catch your breath between shows? Step into the Blue Note Lounge on the fourth floor of the Sandton Convention Centre, and experience a space inspired by the vibrant spirit of Sophiatown.

The Blue Note Lounge is an exclusive space created for Standard Bank cardholders, but also warmly welcomes non-cardholders. Guests without a Standard Bank card can gain access by simply providing their details.

This final leg of the 2025 ‘Follow the Blue Note series’ brings to life a space that captures the fearless energy of South African jazz. From the moment guests step inside, they’ll be transported to the vibrant streets of Sophiatown.

The experience includes interactive elements like a photo booth to freeze moments in time, wine tasting and light bites s, and even a unique aroma inhalation experience to awaken the senses.

Adding to the atmosphere, sketch artist Martinus van Tee will be on hand, creating witty jazz-inspired portraits for guests to take home as keepsakes.

Plus, commemorative t-shirts and bags will be available for loyal customers – first come first served.

Where to Shop

Pop-Up Jazz Merchandise Store – On the fourth floor

In another collaboration, Standard Bank’s 1862 merchandise store has teamed up once again with the festival and will be ready to cater to all your festival needs on the fourth floor of the Convention Centre. From Tshepo bucket hats and House of Kiringi bags to Designer Socks, power banks, Joy of Jazz icon T-shirts, bolero jackets, berets, and festival mugs and tumblers, there’s something stylish (and practical) for everyone.

Jazzy Joburg Market

More retail therapy for shopaholics. Visitors can look forward to discovering handcrafted jewelry, home décor, fashion, and artisanal goods, all created by local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Aptly located at Level 0, near the Food Court Level, the market will be at the heart of the festival buzz, where a variety of activities will be taking place throughout the weekend.

Where to Eat and Chill Nearby

If you’d like to step outside for a sit-down meal before or after the show, Sandton’s café culture has you covered.

Walnut Grove: iconic for hearty meals and artisanal bakes.

Tasha’s Nelson Mandela Square: chic dining with a lively vibe.

The Big Mouth: fresh sushi, seafood, and grills, perfect for groups.

Saint Restaurant: stylish spot for Italian-inspired dishes and cocktails.

Stay the Night

For out-of-town visitors (or locals who don’t want to drive home late at night), Sandton offers accommodation options for every taste and budget. Remember to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Luxury Hotels: The Michelangelo Hotel, Radisson Blu Gautrain, DaVinci Hotel & Suites

Mid-range Comfort: Garden Court Sandton City, Protea Hotel by Marriott

Bed & Breakfasts: Quaint guesthouses like Sandton Lodge and 2 Leafed Doors for a homely touch

Getting Around

E-hailing services like Uber and Bolt operate throughout Sandton, a stress-free way to get to and from the festival.

Safe Parking

The Sandton Convention Centre offers secure, patrolled parking bays, giving peace of mind to those who choose to drive.