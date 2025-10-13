Zoë Modiga, Yanga Chief, Culoe De Song, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza join forces to preserve heritage through song

Yanga Chief , Mbuso Khoza, Zoe Modiga and Culoe De Song during Castle Milk Stout Songs To Savour dinner at Origins Centre Wits University at Braamfontein

As South Africans prepare for the year-end, filled with traditional ceremonies and family gatherings, many young adults often feel uncertain about the songs that carry their heritage. To help address this gap, Castle Milk Stout has joined forces with Zoë Modiga, Yanga Chief, Culoe De Song, Nduduzo Makhathini, and Mbuso Khoza to raise awareness of the Songs to Savour platform, encouraging new adults to rediscover and learn the traditional music that connects generations.

Each artist was chosen for the unique perspective they bring to heritage preservation. From jazz to hip-hop, from electronic music to scholarly insight, their diverse lenses reflect the many ways South Africans relate to tradition in a modern world.

“Music is not just melody — it is memory. Each song carries the wisdom of elders, the comfort of community, and the identity of a people,” says Mbuso Khoza, acclaimed musician and cultural custodian. “If we do not sing them, they disappear. Songs to Savour ensures they are sung again, not only as heritage but as part of everyday life.”

For Zoë Modiga, award-winning vocalist, the campaign is about reconnection: “These songs are not just about the past — they are about belonging. A platform like this gives young people a way to make heritage part of their daily rhythm, in a way that feels modern and accessible.”

Celebrated artist, composer and cultural thinker Nduduzo Makhathini frames the project in deeper terms: “Traditional songs are like books where our sacred knowledge lives. They are living archives. By placing them on a platform where anyone can sing along, Songs to Savour makes sure that cultural education remains open, shared and enduring.”

Globally respected DJ and producer Culoe De Song highlights music’s power to unify: “Music is the ultimate connector. It carries our ancestors’ voices while bringing people together in the present. When artists share songs with honesty, they become part of a bigger story of healing and social change.”

For Yanga Chief, a voice of his generation, the project speaks to responsibility: “Our roots define who we are. Preserving these songs is about owning that heritage while also evolving it for today. Songs to Savour shows us that culture doesn’t belong in the past; it lives in us and moves forward with us.”

The timing is deliberate. As the year draws to a close, a season of traditional ceremonies, family gatherings and cultural rituals, Songs to Savour offers an educational and social resource for the new adults to participate with confidence. The platform creates an accessible space to learn ceremonial songs that might otherwise remain out of reach, turning cultural anxiety into cultural pride.

“We brought together these five incredible artists because each one speaks to a different aspect of what it means to be South African today,” says Hetisani Makhubela, Brand Manager for Castle Milk Stout. “Zoë, Yanga, Culoe, Nduduzo and Mbuso each offer a unique lens on heritage, whether through jazz, hip-hop, electronic music or cultural scholarship. Their perspectives resonate with different communities and generations, and with different ways of experiencing tradition. By uniting them on this platform, we are showing that there is no single way to honour your roots. There is space for everyone.”