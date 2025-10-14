Hooked on value: 3 Ocean Basket specials too good to miss

Seafood lovers, it’s your time to shine! Ocean Basket is dishing up big flavour and even bigger value with three limited offers until the end of November.

If your taste buds are craving bold flavour without the big bill, Ocean Basket has just reeled in an epic catch! Until the end of November, South Africa’s favourite seafood spot is serving up three irresistible deals, all designed to satisfy both your hunger and your wallet.

These limited-time offers deliver generous portions, bold flavour, and unbeatable value. Whether you’re after a quick lunch or an easy dinner, Ocean Basket’s October specials are too good to miss.

The Trio That’s Making Waves

Leading the charge is the High Tide & OB Soda Combo for just R99. It’s a full-on flavour fix made for moments when you’re craving something delicious, fast, and satisfying. Paired with a refreshing OB Soda, it’s the perfect in-and-out meal that doesn’t skimp on taste.

Also anchoring the R99 price point is the Seafood Burger & OB Soda, a seafood twist on a classic burger. Whether you’re grabbing lunch on the go or settling in for a casual dinner, this combo delivers full-on satisfaction without the full-on spend.

But if you’re hungry-hungry, you’ll want to dive into the Reel Love Platter, back for a limited time at just R145. It’s a generous solo spread packed with panko and classic Prince prawns, calamari tubes, grilled or fried hake, a hearty helping of rice and chips, and OB’s signature creamy lemon sauce. It’s the perfect match for seafood lovers who want it all, all to themselves.

All three offers are available for sit-down or takeaway at Ocean Basket restaurants nationwide until 30 November 2025. T&Cs apply.

Follow Ocean Basket on Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date with the latest specials, new dishes, and all things seafood.