Why the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro is the top pick for style, performance and endurance

The smartwatch is the biggest revolution to have happened for watches since the quartz movement. They went from single-purpose tools for telling time to more integrated personal devices, more powerful than early computers. Over the last few years, the smartwatch form factor has solidified its role as a health and fitness management tool. Arguably, the most annoying side effect of the smartwatch revolution was the shift from watch batteries that lasted months or even years to needing daily charging.

Huawei’s smartwatches were, however, way ahead of others in balancing innovative smart features with a battery life that would last up to two weeks. Now with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro, they have outdone the previous record with up to 21 days of battery life. All this comes with even smarter health and fitness features. The combination of a sleek design, unmatched battery life, and advanced health and fitness features catapults the new watch to become the best smartwatch available in 2025.

Unmatched aesthetics

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro introduces a sleek raised bezel and a screen that’s 5.5% larger. That seems like a tiny increase, but as the previous generation already had a fairly large screen, the bigger screen on the new generation now measures 1.47 inches. It can reach a peak brightness of 3000 nits, making it one of the brightest smartwatches available.

Crafted with sapphire glass, an aviation-grade titanium alloy body, and a nanocrystal ceramic rear cover, it boasts a classy appearance and is durable enough to withstand a beating. The GT 6 Pro comes only in 46 mm but offers three distinct colour options: the brown version with a brown composite woven strap, the silver version with a titanium strap, and the black version with a black fluroelastomer strap.

Up to 3 weeks of battery

Capable of lasting up to three weeks on a single charge, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro is definitely an outlier in the world of smartwatches. The watch features an advanced stacked battery, delivering 65% higher capacity than the previous model, and offers up to 21 days of battery life in light usage. And 40-hour battery life when using dual-band full constellation. However, the dual-band full constellation mode is typically only necessary when high-accuracy positioning is required, especially in challenging environments such as urban areas with tall buildings.

Advanced outdoor sports

Over a hundred workout modes are now standard for the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series watches. This time around, though, the watch goes beyond just workout tracking and becomes an active partner in your outdoor sports. The watch supports four different outdoor sports: cycling, trail running, golf, and skiing. The WATCH GT 6 Pro supports high-precision trail running with positioning tracks and other critical data, while golf mode is enhanced with new vector maps and interactive features.

For cycling, it introduces a virtual power feature, FTP (Functional Threshold Power), and virtual cadence data to create a comprehensive, pro-level system. FTP is a measure of the highest average power that a cyclist can sustain for about an hour without fatiguing.

The watch helps trail runners figure out every twist and turn of their path, thanks to an accurate positioning system, altitude trend chart, and real-time grade analysis. You can sync route data seamlessly from your phone to the watch with a single tap, and enjoy smart route sorting for instant access to your favourite routes. The all-new grade-adjusted pace feature converts uphill or downhill paces into an equivalent flat-road pace, helping you manage your effort like a pro.

Multi-dimensional emotional well-being

On the health front, powered by the new TruSense system, the series offers more nuanced and intuitive emotional health management. Multidimensional emotion detection offers comprehensive health analytics and cardiovascular health monitoring, ensuring comprehensive care for your body and mind, day and night. Beyond that, it provides precise insights into your physical and emotional state, while offering tailored features to help manage and improve your well-being. Compared to the previous generation’s three, the new watch analyses 12 distinct emotional states.

Yet another reason to pick the GT 6 Pro is its cross-platform compatibility. Not only does the watch work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones, but iOS and Android users can also enjoy the advanced health and fitness features of the watch. For anyone who values performance without compromise, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro sets the gold standard.

Available now from R169 per month over 36 months or from R4,999 at selected retailers nationwide.