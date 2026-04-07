Tshwane metro chief halted irregular R800 million security tender

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Chief Yolanda Faro testifying at the Madlanga Commission.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Yolanda Faro told the Madlanga commission that she stopped an irregular private security tender costing R800 million, approved by Deputy Chief of Police, Umashi Dhlamini.

Dhlamini was recently suspended after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi implicated him at the commission, alleging the Tshwane metro deputy chief assisted his brother to secure a service tender.

On Tuesday, Faro said she halted a three-year asset protection tender appointed by TMPD director Tshikudu Malatji and department representative Nava Pillay in 2022 within the asset protection unit, which cost more than R800 million.

Inspector Lebogang Phiri was also implicated for sending approval invoices to the Gubis 85 Solutions security company despite the order to stop services.

“I have since taken measures to suspend inspector Phiri, who issued the further deployment letters…Deputy commissioner Dhlamini is also on suspension and allegations which derive from this commission are being thoroughly investigated,” she said.

Faro said the testimony of corruption revealed at the commission concerning corruption in her department was alarming. She said deputy chief Revo Spies has been instrumental in providing evidence of corruption.

Spies has previously testified at the commission, providing details about the irregular memorandum of understanding between the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and Cat VIP Protection security company owned by the alleged leader of Big 5 cartel Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He accused Ekhurhuleni metro deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi of approving the Cat VIP protection vehicles to be fitted with blue-light reserves for law enforcement.

“It is not, it would seem, systems of irregularities but clear systems of siphoning of money and criminal activities,” she said.

Faro told the commission that Tshwane metro officials approved numerous controversial private security tenders to guard city assets and illegally occupied city buildings.

Faro said she halted more than 22 external ad hoc procurement services requests in March 2025, where officials would outsource security guards. She added that she has so far only approved two external services, which were deemed necessary.

“I do not have a sufficient background in relation to the procurement of these services, evaluation of the bid and recommendations for this appointment. I cannot state whether any service provider was favoured or not,” said Faro.

Faro added that a new tender process was initiated to replace the previous irregular tender and she halted external ad hoc security services on 12 March 2025.

“Where I picked up on the ad hoc service is where an email was sent from deputy commissioner Dhlamini to deputy commissioner Spies that says there were 20 additional sites [which need security].”

Faro said there were no reports of break-ins or security concerns at city assets and properties and she could not understand why external security services were required.

“So, I wanted to know what this ad hoc service is and why you require over 20 additional. That for me was a red flag. And I requested deputy commissioner Spies to do an investigation in that regard. I also requested him to stop it with immediate effect and put the process in place on how to manage and request ad hoc services,” she said.

A smear campaign alleging misrepresentation of qualifications and acceptance of an R450 000 voucher started when the tenders were stopped, Faro said.

“We know who processed it. We have the names of the people from the whole food chain. I can guarantee you were busy with that investigation,” she noted.