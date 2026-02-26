Suspended Ekurhuleni HR head denies protecting EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Suspended Ekurhuleni head of human resources Linda Gxasheka has denied protecting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Suspended Ekurhuleni head of human resources Linda Gxasheka has denied protecting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, telling the Madlanga commission she had initiated a forensic report recommending his suspension.

Gxasheka has been accused of shielding Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action after he approved an unlawful memorandum of understanding with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company Cat VIP Protection. The agreement allowed private security vehicles to be fitted with blue lights reserved for law enforcement.

“All I can say is that I am one person who followed the disciplinary of Mr Mkhwanazi. I initiated the forensic report after the July anonymous email about favouritism,” she said, adding that the report contained findings, including a recommendation to seek legal opinion on whether to proceed with disciplinary action against the EMPD deputy chief.

“The only legal opinion I saw in this matter was (that) we are not going to discipline Mkhwanazi despite what Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) has said. We are not going to discipline, for whatever reason,” she said.

The forensic report had never reached the council and she had been the only official who had kept the council informed of developments, Gxasheka told the Madlanga commission.

She said she had become aware of the so-called blue lights saga in February 2023 through social media, adding that she had not known who Mkhwanazi was and that senior officials within Ekurhuleni had repeatedly postponed the matter to shield him.

In May 2023, the Ekurhuleni accounting officer convened a meeting with EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye, head of legal Kemi Behari and head of department Xola Nciza to enquire about progress in the disciplinary process. Gxasheka said she had recommended Mkhwanazi’s suspension which would assist in determining whether there was a prima facie case to prosecute.

Placed on precautionary suspension in December 2025, Gxasheka faces charges after an internal city council resolution. She is also implicated in the Madlanga commission’s interim report which recommended further investigation.

“I have been suspended. I have been implicated in the president’s report for criminal investigation and otherwise. I [wish] to bring to the commissioner’s [attention] and plead with you that please look at the City of Ekurhuleni matter with fine eyes,” she said this week.

The commission is probing claims that Gxasheka and Behari, failed to act against Mkhwanazi despite recommendations that disciplinary steps be taken. Gxasheka has denied the allegations.

Testimony before the commission has suggested the pair had received irregular salary increases of R600 000, widely interpreted as a reward for protecting Mkhwanazi.

Proceedings were briefly interrupted before Gxasheka’s testimony when a crime intelligence witness, known as the handler of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, requested a postponement on medical grounds.

This week Mogotsi appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating similar claims of police corruption, where he made explosive claims regarding senior officials complicit in cartels.