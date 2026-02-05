Women vocalists take top honours at Unisa’s globally renowned showcase

Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Puleng LenkaBula (second from right) seated with the 14-member jury of the 7th Unisa International Voice Competition, comprising judges recognised for their musical artistry by, among others, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, with their Chair, Prof Thomas Pooley (on the podium) announcing the conclusion of the competition and the first prize winners of the competition.



On 30 and 31 January 2025, the Unisa Music Foundation Directorate hosted the final leg of the two-week-long 7th Unisa International Voice Competition. Some of the world’s top vocalists descended on the university’s Muckleneuk Campus in Tshwane to showcase their prowess in the Jazz and Classical categories. Taking the top spot in these categories came with recognition on Unisa’s prestigious international platform as being the best of the best, and a $15,000 cash prize.

Following an intense session rigorously judged by a formidable 14-member jury, comprising judges recognised for their musical artistry by, among others, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Molly Dzangare and Maria del Mar Vilaseca were crowned winners of the 7th Unisa International Voice Competition in the Classical and Jazz categories, respectively.

About the first-prize winners

Molly Dzangare is a soprano from Zimbabwe. She has won several accolades, including the Schock Foundation Prize for Singing, the David Aldred Memorial Prize for Sopranos, and the Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition.

Maria del Mar Vilaseca, a Barcelonian based in New York City, sings, plays piano and guitar, and composes music. She has performed at numerous music festivals, including the well-known Barcelona Jazz Festival and the Festival de Jazz de San Javier.

The winners were applauded for demonstrating extraordinary musical maturity, interpretative insight, and commanding stage presence, earning the highest accolades in their respective categories.

Rigorous evaluation, unique platform

In his welcome address, Dr Samson Diamond, Deputy Director of the Unisa Music Foundation, detailed the rigorous processes the competitors underwent during the two-week-long voice competitions in the Jazz and Classical categories. He emphasised that the competition has tested endurance, stylistic fluency, artistic integrity, visuality, and depth of expression.

Durin her message of support, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, expressed her delight in welcoming the guests of the competition, emphasising that, beyond its competitiveness, the competition is unique on the African continent: “Unisa is the only African university with membership of the World Federation of International Music Competitions, and, outstandingly, the only member uniquely offering the jazz category in the federation,” she said.

Concluding, LenkaBula emphasised that the university is intent on standardising Africa’s music to ensure that it is globally competitive through its unique ingenuity, instruments, rigour, rhythm, and intellectual aptitude.



Flanking Prof Puleng LenkaBula (centre), Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor, are the winners of the 7th Unisa International Voice Competition, Maria Del Mar Vilaseca (left) and Molly Dzangare (right).

Intense and competitive musical showcasing

Artistic Director of the Unisa International Music Competition, Professor Thomas Pooley, stated: “Over the past two weeks of intense and competitive showcasing, the finalists have proven their artistry to the juries through meeting rigorous criteria specified for each of the given rounds, and in addition, they have demonstrated their maturity and originality as artists.”

Pooley, who chairs the 14-member jury, congratulated the winners on reaching this significant milestone by demonstrating their musical artistry.

The guest list of the event included various members of the diplomatic corps, including its Dean, Ambassador Salih Omar Abdu, high commissioners representing multiple countries, and both jazz and classical music enthusiasts who travelled from far and wide to witness the enthralling blend of melody and harmony delivered by the competitors.

The Unisa Music Foundation extends its sincere congratulations to all prize winners and finalists, and expresses its appreciation to the jury, conductors, accompanists, and audiences who contributed to the success of the 2026 competition.

About the competition

The Unisa International Voice Competition is part of the Unisa International Music Competition, established in 1982 and now widely recognised as among the most prestigious competitions in the world.

It is the only competition on the African continent that is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions. A piano competition is hosted every four years, interspersed with voice, strings, and wind competitions in the intervening years. Past laureates include leading international personalities and rising stars in classical and jazz.

Unisa continues to celebrate more than 130 years of music and music examinations, and in addition, celebrates the high standards that have been and continue to be maintained in its music curricula. In addition to offering African music studies, the university prides itself on being among the few of its kind to host indigenous African musical instruments that have stood the test of time in many forms.