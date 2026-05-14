Why simplicity is becoming the new currency in trading

Tinus Rautenbach, Business Head at Clarity

Markets have always been complex. What’s changed is how quickly that complexity reaches everyday traders – and how convincingly it can be disguised. In the past year alone, South African regulators have warned repeatedly about fake trading platforms, impersonation scams and AI-driven investment fraud. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) continues to highlight how convincing these schemes have become, often designed to look sophisticated, polished and legitimate. But that’s exactly the problem.

Looking sophisticated is easy. Creating real clarity for traders is much harder.

Digital access has made trading significantly more accessible to South Africans, contributing to a rise in self-directed investing and greater engagement with markets. But traders are also navigating more noise than ever before. And while trading has become easier to access, that doesn’t always mean the experience feels easier to navigate. That’s why simplicity is starting to matter in a different way. Not as a feature, but as a filter.

More access, more noise

Access to global markets has improved dramatically. Opening an account, placing a trade and tracking performance is far easier than it used to be. What hasn’t improved at the same pace is understanding. More people are participating, but not all are doing so with the same level of confidence or clarity.

Locally, that gap is becoming more visible. Traders are often faced with platforms that feel busy rather than useful, layers of data, unclear pricing and interfaces that take time to understand. For many traders, this shows up in practical ways – unclear fee structures, cluttered dashboards, or platforms that prioritise data volume over genuine usability. The result isn’t just frustration; it’s decisions made under pressure that didn’t need to be.

In fast-moving markets, that kind of confusion can affect how people respond. Instead of making measured decisions, traders often end up reacting emotionally or chasing short-term movements.

Simplicity as a filter

Markets will always be complex. Traders don’t necessarily need less information. They need platforms that make information easier to understand. When people can clearly understand their positions and costs, they tend to make calmer, more deliberate decisions.

When platforms are difficult to navigate, traders often end up reacting emotionally to what’s happening in the market. That can lead to rushed trades, short-term thinking and unnecessary activity.

Why this shift is happening now

Markets are reacting faster than before. Global events from geopolitical tensions to policy shifts are reflected almost immediately in prices. At the same time, traders are balancing more. Time, financial pressure and information overload all play a role. With ongoing cost-of-living constraints, there is less appetite for unnecessary complexity.

Expectations have also changed. People are used to digital experiences that are quick, clear and easy to use. Trading platforms are now being judged against the everyday apps and platforms people use daily.

At its core, trading is about decision-making. The more complex the environment feels, the harder those decisions become not because traders lack ability, but because the experience gets in the way.

Simpler experiences make it easier for traders to focus on the bigger picture, understanding their positions, managing risk and staying focused on long-term goals.

In a market flooded with information, the advantage often comes from knowing what actually matters and what doesn’t.

This is the thinking behind Clarity by Investec. The platforms that will win trust aren’t necessarily the most feature-rich – they’re the ones that remove friction at the moments that matter most. This is the thinking behind Clarity by Investec.

Most investors are not full-time traders. They are making decisions alongside everything else in their lives. Platforms should reflect that reality and help traders make decisions more confidently, without adding unnecessary complexity.

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