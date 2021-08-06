 Subscribe or Login

Ask Yourself: Episode 8 – This is not a “girl conversation”

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In this episode, Portia Derby asks the simple question, “Why do so few men call out their sexist friends?”.

×