Ampersand Mixtape 10: I’m Gonna Lasso Santa Claus

Let’s unwrap this Christmas mixtape! Charles Leonard brings you a jingly, jangly cool Yule edition, with a selection of festive season songs that don’t suck. They’re weird, wonderful, and Boney M-less and Carey-free.
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: Reframe
With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa & Sacem
Songs:
- The Heptones – Christmas Time Is Here
- Édith Piaf – Le Noël De La Rue
- Chris Cornell – Ave Maria (featuring Eleven)
- Oscar Peterson – O Little Town of Bethlehem
- Majida el Roumi – Sahrit Eid
- Wham! – Last Christmas
- Daphne & Three Sisters – Xmas Ifikile
- Doris Molifi And Her Jazz Singers – Don’t Forget About Christmas
- The New All Stars – Xmas Jive
- Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
- Albert King – Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’
- Bessie Smith – At the Christmas Ball
- Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- Jimmy Smith – Baby, It’s Cold Outside
- Ella Fitzgerald – Santa Claus Got Stuck in my Chimney
- Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
- Amy Winehouse – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
- Marvin Gaye – Purple Snowflakes
- Dent May – I’ll Be Stoned for Christmas
- Beck – The Little Drum Machine Boy
- Shonen Knife – Space Christmas
- Jacques Dutronc – La fille du Père Noël
- James Brown – Santa Claus Go Straight to The Ghetto
- Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes Straight to The Ghetto
- Run DMC – Christmas Is
- Steve Earle — Christmas in Washington
- Lou Reed — Xmas in February
- The Crossfires – Santa and the Sidewalk Surfer
- Brenda Lee – I’m Gonna Lasso Santa Claus
- Can – Silent Night
- Sun Ra presents The Qualities – It’s Christmas Time
- Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)
- John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)