Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Podcasts
/ 21 December 2023

Ampersand Mixtape 10: I’m Gonna Lasso Santa Claus

By

Let’s unwrap this Christmas mixtape! Charles Leonard brings you a jingly, jangly cool Yule edition, with a selection of festive season songs that don’t suck. They’re weird, wonderful, and Boney M-less and Carey-free.

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa & Sacem

Songs:

  1. The Heptones – Christmas Time Is Here
  1. Édith Piaf – Le Noël De La Rue
  2. Chris Cornell – Ave Maria (featuring Eleven)
  3. Oscar Peterson – O Little Town of Bethlehem
  4. Majida el Roumi – Sahrit Eid
  5. Wham! – Last Christmas
  1. Daphne & Three Sisters – Xmas Ifikile
  2. Doris Molifi And Her Jazz Singers – Don’t Forget About Christmas
  3. The New All Stars – Xmas Jive
  4. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
  5. Albert King – Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’
  6. Bessie Smith – At the Christmas Ball
  1. Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) 
  2. Jimmy Smith – Baby, It’s Cold Outside
  3. Ella Fitzgerald – Santa Claus Got Stuck in my Chimney
  4. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
  5. Amy Winehouse – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
  1. Marvin Gaye – Purple Snowflakes
  2. Dent May – I’ll Be Stoned for Christmas
  3. Beck – The Little Drum Machine Boy
  4. Shonen Knife – Space Christmas
  5. Jacques Dutronc – La fille du Père Noël
  1. James Brown – Santa Claus Go Straight to The Ghetto 
  2. Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes Straight to The Ghetto
  3. Run DMC – Christmas Is
  4. Steve Earle — Christmas in Washington
  5. Lou Reed — Xmas in February
  1. The Crossfires – Santa and the Sidewalk Surfer
  2. Brenda Lee – I’m Gonna Lasso Santa Claus
  3. Can – Silent Night
  4. Sun Ra presents The Qualities – It’s Christmas Time
  5. Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)
  1. John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Tags: ,