Politics

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson faces action over ‘distasteful’ posters

  
Opposition Democratic Alliance ( DA) posters are seen in Phoenix, north of Durban. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
0

The Democratic Alliance’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, is to be disciplined by the party over the controversial election posters in the Phoenix area, where more than 30 people were killed in violence and looting during July.

Macpherson has also been ordered to take the posters down by the party’s federal executive (fedex), which met on Thursday morning to try to deal with the fallout over the posters, 100 sets of which were commissioned for the area.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Subscribers only

Politics

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson faces action over 'distasteful' posters

The Democratic Alliance’s federal executive orders Dean Macpherson to apologise and immediately remove the posters
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
×