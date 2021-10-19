 Subscribe or Login

DA’s egregious sexual harassment case finally begins

It emerged at the high court in Johannesburg on Friday that the DA could have shielded “predatory sex fiend” Shadow Shabangu
The sexual harassment case against a senior Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, who seems to have been protected by the party after being implicated in corruption worth R1.2-million, has finally made it to court.

It emerged at the high court in Johannesburg on Friday that the DA could have shielded “predatory sex fiend” Shadow Shabangu, the party’s Ekurhuleni council caucus chairperson, when he was accused of sexual harassment by his colleague Thina Bambeni.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

×