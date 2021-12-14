SA received Zondo’s real gift well before Christmas

There will be no further delay. At the beginning of January, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will deliver the final report of the eponymous commission on state capture that made for three years of depressing but grimly satisfying documentary viewing.
What we suspected was not only true, but infinitely worse than we thought.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In