 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Mantashe: Sisulu did not bring the ANC into disrepute

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu did not bring the ANC into disrepute, the party's chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, says. (Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) member, Lindiwe Sisulu, saying she had not brought the party into disrepute because she was expressing her personal views. 

In an opinion piece that appeared on IOL, titled “Lindiwe Sisulu: Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, Sisulu launched what has been regarded as a direct attack on the judiciary and the Constitution.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Gauteng’s property market lags other metros

M&G Premium

Broker survey shows bleak prospects for Gauteng in 2022 as coastal areas lead in commercial, retail and industrial property
anathi madubela
Africa

The ‘prosperity gospel’ excuses poverty and its true causes in...

You can’t tackle issues like poverty until you understand their root causes. Pastors who focus on self-enrichment through misleading their congregations misdiagnose these causes. That’s dangerous.
Andile Zulu
Africa

How the pandemic can shake up African airlines for the...

By embracing a single African air transport market, the continent could grow the aviation industry, create more jobs and allow people to travel regionally.
daniel odido
Friday

‘Be My Baby’ singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes and the voice behind immortal classics like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died after a battle with cancer.
Maggy Donaldson
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×