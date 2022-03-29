Why Bathabile Dlamini is a tricky subject for the ANC

The ANC has kicked the can further down the road in an attempt to delay the inevitable after its national executive committee (NEC), which met this past weekend, instructed its top officials to further discuss when and how ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini must step aside.

Dlamini will become the third ANC national leader to be affected by the contentious resolution, adopted at the party’s 2017 national conference. The other two are secretary general Ace Magashule and Bongani Bongo, former chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee.