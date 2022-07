Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter and the board may not have the skills needed to revive the ailing power utility, according to Gwede Mantashe, the mineral resources and energy minister and the ANC’s chairperson.

During an interview this week on the ANC policy conference at the end of this month, Mantashe said that “Alpha CEO” De Ruyter would have been better suited at the power utility after the appointment of a “fixer”.