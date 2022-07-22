Subscribe

Politics

Zikalala says internal conflict in the ANC is a challenge

Gains: The ANC’s KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala says the party is stabilising in the province. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Despite going through what was possibly the most difficult period in the ANC’s history since liberation, KwaZulu-Natal party chairperson Sihle Zikalala believes his provincial executive committee has made significant progress in uniting the party.

Zikalala — who is set to stand for re-election at the provincial conference in Durban today — also believes that external conditions and decisions by the party’s national leadership around former president Jacob Zuma and the step-aside rule have further complicated an already difficult time in the ANC’s history.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Zikalala says internal conflict in the ANC is a challenge

M&G Premium

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala says in spite of upheavals, the party is solidifying
Paddy Harper
Africa

A Marshall Plan for Africa’s food-price crisis?

M&G Preimium

The rescue proposal designed by and for African countries is targeted at ensuring future food security as the continent struggles to procure key agricultural commodities, such as wheat, because of the war in eastern Europe.
Marko Phiri
Opinion

Farewell to Azania’s everyman literary icon Don Mattera

The poet, writer, artist and activist, who made rubbish of race, left his mark on all aspects of our lives
hugo ka canham
Opinion

How to get girls into school in Africa

Sierra Leone has taken positive steps to ensure gender parity in education but more needs to be done
david moinina sengeh
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×