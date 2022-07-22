Zikalala says internal conflict in the ANC is a challenge

Despite going through what was possibly the most difficult period in the ANC’s history since liberation, KwaZulu-Natal party chairperson Sihle Zikalala believes his provincial executive committee has made significant progress in uniting the party.

Zikalala — who is set to stand for re-election at the provincial conference in Durban today — also believes that external conditions and decisions by the party’s national leadership around former president Jacob Zuma and the step-aside rule have further complicated an already difficult time in the ANC’s history.