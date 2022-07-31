ANC policy conference retains Ramaphosa reform agenda, including step aside rule

President Cyril Ramaphosa has closed the ANC’s national policy conference with his reform agenda — including the step-aside rule for corruption charged leaders — intact, strengthening his hand going into the party’s elective conference in December.

While Ramaphosa’s critics in the party had hoped to reverse or dilute the regulation on the grounds that it was being applied unevenly – in particular the leadership of KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo – they failed to garner the support they needed to push back against the national executive committee’s (NEC) implementation of it.