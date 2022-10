Former presidents of the ANC making public endorsements on internal contestestation risk diminishing their own stature, said the former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Ntuli, who is in the race for the ANC secretary general position, made the comment during an interview that included questions about former president Jacob Zuma entering the fray to try to influence branches into backing his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the position of ANC president.