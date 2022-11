A week before the oldest political party on the continent heads into its 55th elective conference, the Mail & Guardian welcomes guests to a Critical Thinking Forum that will be hosted by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and Lizeka Tandwa.

They will chat to Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Tessa Dooms about what the election and 2023 may hold in store for South Africans. This exclusive event is limited to only 50 seats.

Date: 07 December 2022 Time: 18.30 Location: Johannesburg: WiSER at Wits

