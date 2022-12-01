Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for president

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political survival is swaying in the wind after the panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found that he has a case to answer on the source and sum total of the foreign currency stolen from his farm in February 2020 and the clandestine efforts to recover it.

Barring a resignation, it will come down to the numbers in the National Assembly, where he would need to avert the adoption of a resolution to the effect that the preliminary work of the panel must continue in an impeachment inquiry.

The report landed with seismic force because few expected the panel to find sufficient evidence in Arthur Fraser’s unproven allegations that the president committed a serious breach of the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

In fact, it found cause for a case to answer not only in the narrative Fraser told the police, but in the many holes in the president’s version of what happened two-and-a-half years ago.