Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for president

Retired chief justice Sandile Ncgobo (left) hands his report to speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political survival is swaying in the wind after the panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found that he has a case to answer on the source and sum total of the foreign currency stolen from his farm in February 2020 and the clandestine efforts to recover it.

Barring a resignation, it will come down to the numbers in the National Assembly, where he would need to avert the adoption of a resolution to the effect that the preliminary work of the panel must continue in an impeachment inquiry.

The report landed with seismic force because few expected the panel to find sufficient evidence in Arthur Fraser’s unproven allegations that the president committed a serious breach of the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

In fact, it found cause for a case to answer not only in the narrative Fraser told the police, but in the many holes in the president’s version of what happened two-and-a-half years ago.

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address the nation on Phala...

The presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will face the nation today
Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...

Its expected that the ANC will have to decide on whether David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma take over as state president after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position
Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for president

A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it
Lamola wins interdict against newspaper he is suing for R1...

013News was given one day to remove articles suggesting he meddled in the prosecution of Bongani Bongo
