Subscribe

Politics

SA sails into uncharted waters

  
Party rules: President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) was the deputy president when Jacob Zuma (left), who replaced Thabo Mbeki, was in power. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

A few short years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s foreign currency scandal might have seen him face a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly and the ANC majority to heed a three-line whip to ensure his survival.

Jacob Zuma repeatedly faced such situations plus, in 2016, a motion for his removal in terms of section 89 of the Constitution. He remained in power, though, until he lost control of the ANC and was recalled by the party to make way for Ramaphosa. 

But between Nkandla and Phala Phala, a constitutional court ruling — Economic Freedom Fighters and Others vs Speaker of the National Assembly and Another — compelled the legislature to establish rules for an impeachment inquiry where on Wednesday the president ran into serious trouble at the first stage of the process. Here, a panel chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found prima facie evidence in information the African Transformation Movement tabled in support of its impeachment motion that he broke the law.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Emsie Ferreira
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

SA sails into uncharted waters

M&G Premium

A panel’s findings against the president on the Phala Phala scandal could take the country into the unknown with the opposition urging early elections
emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper
Politics

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address the nation on Phala...

The presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will face the nation today
live
National

Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...

M&G PREMIUM

Its expected that the ANC will have to decide on whether David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma take over as state president after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for president

M&G PREMIUM

A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×