Subscribe

Politics

Overheard at Nasrec: Day two of the ANC conference, 17 December

The ANC's 55th National Conference is taking place at Nasrec. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

M&G newsroom

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Overheard at Nasrec: Day two of the ANC conference, 17...

M&G PREMIUM

Speakers line up for debate amid loud support for Zweli Mkhize, while the Ramaphosa faction chants — ‘be patient, he’s not going anywhere’
mg newsroom
Politics

Dwindling membership, step aside rule and load-shedding — some of...

Deputy president David Mabuza on Saturday afternoon delivered a lucid overview of the state of the party’s internal challenges — and lack of funds
mandisa nyathi
Opinion

Could Ramaphosa lose ANC leadership?

M&G PREMIUM

Ramaphosa’s main opponent in this conference has been regarded as the wave of support brewing from Paul Mashatile’s forces
Mike Law
Politics

Ramaphosa sends legal warning to Zuma

M&G PREMIUM

The president has termed his predecessor’s bid to institute a private prosecution against him as a direct attempt to derail his re-election as ANC leader
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×