Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC leader, beating Zweli Mkhize

The results of the votes for the ruling party’s top seven officials are a huge boost for the embattled Ramaphosa and his supporters, who took five of the portfolios. (AFP)
Cyril Ramaphosa has secured his second term as president of the ANC with a significant victory over challenger Zweli Mkhize.

Despite a late surge by Mkhize in the days leading up to the vote, held at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, and discord among Ramaphosa’s supporters over who would stand on his slate, Ramaphosa took 2 436 votes ahead of Mkhize’s 1 897.

For the position of deputy president, Paul Mashatile, the outgoing treasurer general, beat Ronald Lamola (315) and Oscar Mabuyane (1 858) with 2 178 votes.

In the vote for national chairperson, incumbent Gwede Mantashe (2 062) narrowly beat off a challenge from Stan Mathabatha (2 018). The third contender, David Masondo, got 282 votes.

Fikile Mbalula won the battle for secretary general with 1 692 votes, beating Phumulo Masualle (1 590) and Mdumiseni Ntuli who garnered 1 080.

Nomvula Mokonyane won the position of first deputy secretary general with 2 195 votes, beating Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Maropene Ramokgopa was successful in her bid to become second deputy secretary general with 2 373 votes. She beat Ronalda Nalumango who took 1 948 votes.

Gwen Ramokgopa, another of Ramaphosa’s allies, took the post of treasurer general with 1 809 votes, beating Pule Mabe (1 652), Bejani Chauke (590) and Mzwandile Masina 281.

The result is a huge boost for the embattled Ramaphosa and his supporters, who took five of the seven available portfolios.

