Public protector has completed Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala inquiry

The office of the public protector has concluded its investigation into a complaint that the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm revealed that he had violated the executive ethics code and the Constitution.

This is according to an update provided to the leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula.

“Kindly be advised that the investigation into this matter has been completed,” the executive manager of the investigations branch of the chapter nine institution, Vusumuzi Dlamini, said in the letter to Zungula.