Ramaphosa bolsters his presidency in cabinet reshuffle

  
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has further consolidated his power in his presidency, but some of his key allies have been left out in the cold in his cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday night. 

Insiders who have backed Ramaphosa were less than happy with his announcement of five ministers and deputy ministers in the presidency, most of whom were not their preferred choices. 

Ramaphosa’s decision that legislation would be changed to to transfer certain powers and functions to the new electricity minister was also a hard pill for some of his allies to swallow. 

Ramaphosa blindsided them during his State of the Nation address in February when he announced that he would create a ministry in the presidency responsible for electricity. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

