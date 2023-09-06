Saudi Arabia still mulling Brics invite, says its ambassador to South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with fellow BRICS leaders President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping pose for a family photo with delegates, including six nations invited to join the BRICS group, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

Sultan Al Angari said Saudi Arabia would like to ensure that joining would not lead to alignment against other countries or groups, and did not affect the kingdom’s political positions