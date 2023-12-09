Politics / 9 December 2023 DA-KZN ups the reward for information on the death of uMngeni chief whip to R1 million By Lesego Chepape FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp The late uMngeni municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who died on 5 December 2023.Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down in front of his wife and children to what is expected to be a political killing This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get your free account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? subscription offers Tags: article, Politics, reg-only